Top AEW star drops a cryptic post immediately after Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2025 return

A major AEW star has suddenly shared a cryptic post after SummerSlam weekend. This saw Brock Lesnar making his return after nearly two years.Earlier tonight, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena took his time to leave the ring, and even shared a final moment with the crowd, but to his surprise, one of his former rivals, The Beast Incarnate, appeared.After staring down the 17-time world champion on his way down the ramp, Brock Lesnar stormed into the ring, hit Cena with an F5, and walked away all in one swoop.Swerve Strickland suddenly posted a picture of Franklin Saint from the hit series Snowfall on X/Twitter. It’s unclear why he shared this character, but the timing comes right after Lesnar's return to WWE.Check out his post below:Fans bombarded his posts with comments thanking AEW for existing and sharing their excitement for Dynamite this Wednesday. Swerve has a lot on his plate, as he's feuding with Kazuchika Okada and The Don Callis Family. The two are set for a collision course that will take place at Forbidden Door in a few weeks, with the AEW Unified Championship on the line.