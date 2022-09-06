"Where the f*ck have you been all my life man?" - Top star equates All Out opponent to WWE legend The Undertaker

AEW star Chris Jericho believes that Bryan Danielson is comparable to WWE Legend, The Undertaker.

The All Out pay-per-view last Sunday delivered a lot of what it promised. Besides some top-notch matches like the Tag Team Title match and the AEW World Championship match, the show also showcased the technical prowess of two veteran stars, Jericho and Bryan Danielson.

While the wrestlers looked to be evenly matched, the Wizard was able to pull off the win after executing a low blow at the opportune moment. This sets up their storyline further, as fans can expect Danielson not to give up so quickly.

Speaking about the bout at the media scrum after the event, Jericho broke character to praise the American Dragon heartily.

"I don't think there is such a thing as a bad Bryan Danielson match. I don't really rank guys against each other 'cause everybody is unique. Either you are good or you are not, and Bryan is beyond good obviously, he is one in a million." (3:30 - 3:46)

Furthermore, he even compared this to his past experiences of working with WWE legend, The Undertaker.

"The last time I felt like this was when I worked with [Under]Taker for the first time, and just went like, 'Where the f*ck have you been all my life man?'" (4:49 -4:55)

As of now, it remains to be seen if the American Dragon will retaliate against the unfair win this Wednesday.

Bryan Danielson shared a tweet following his defeat to the former WWE star

After losing the fight against Jericho at All Out, Danielson took to Twitter to share a clip of the match with a prophetic caption.

"Sometimes life kicks you in the nuts. But then the key is to get back up."

You can check out the original tweet here:

Chris Jericho's use of unfair means to get the win has also affected Daniel Garcia's respect for him. Considering Garcia's involvement in the storyline, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether this will make him switch allegiance to Bryan Danielson instead.

What did you think of the match between the two former WWE Champions? Sound off in the comments below!

