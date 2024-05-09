Top AEW star finally comments after shocking heel turn on Dynamite

AEW star Brian Cage has finally opened up after turning his back on World Champion Swerve Strickland on Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland leads The Mogul Embassy faction along with Prince Nana. The group also had Brian Cage but it seems like he has cut ties with Swerve to potentially join The Patriarchy led by Christian Cage. Last night on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland and Christain Cage engaged in a promo battle ahead of their World Title match at Double or Nothing PPV. During the segment, Strickland was ambushed from behind by Brian Cage, the moment shocked the fans.

On X (formerly Twitter), Brian Cage addressed his heel turn and claimed that Swerve took the wrong Cage to All In at Wembley Stadium.

"Fake? Who took the wrong cage to wembley"

Brian Cage rejected WWE to re-sign with AEW

Brian Cage is one of the most unique professional wrestlers in the industry. He was a part of WWE's developmental Florida Championship Wrestling before making a name for himself on the Independent Circuit. He has worked for numerous promotions, like Lucha Underground, TNA, and now All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Unleashed TV with Dan Severn and Eric Carroll, Brian Cage revealed that he passed on an offer from the WWE before renewing his current contract with All Elite Wrestling.

"My contract was coming up last year with AEW, and I was going back and forth with WWE and AEW with my agent. You know, trying to see where we should fit. There are pros and cons to both. The big reason, I mean there are a lot of reasons, but the big reason to stay with AEW was the fact that there is a lot more certainty, so to speak. It's not necessarily a guaranteed contract, but more, for lack of a better term, the contract was essentially guaranteed compared to WWE, which is, I could be signed there today and gone tomorrow? You know what I mean?"

Brian Cage has been on the radar of WWE for the past few years. However, the latter has chosen to stay with the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see how he is used in the Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland storyline.