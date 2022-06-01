Top star takes a shot at AEW World Champion CM Punk

AEW star Eddie Kingston took to social media to take a jibe at newly-crowned world champion CM Punk.

Punk and Kingston are known to have a heated rivalry in and out of the ring. They frequently take shots at each, with their animosity spilling over on social media. The two men last squared off in Full Gear 2021 when The Second City Saint was victorious over The Mad King.

Last Sunday at Double or Nothing, Punk and Kingston had contrasting results in their matches. While The Second City Saint defeated former champion Hangman Page, The Mad King lost in the Anarchy in the Arena match against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Kingston didn't hide his disgust upon seeing Punk holding the AEW World Title. In a reply to AEW's Twitter handle posting a picture of Punk with the title, The Mad King only had one word for The Second City Saint's latest achievement.

"Gross," Kingston tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

After what happened in Las Vegas a few nights ago, it will be interesting to see if Kingston will move on from his feud with Chris Jericho and challenge Punk for the title. Clearly, the animosity is alive and running between The Second City Saint and The Mad King.

CM Punk recently responded to fans' critique regarding a botched spot

At the Double or Nothing 2022 media scrum, AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made comments about the criticism of fans when he used the Buckshot Lariat finisher.

For those unaware, Punk botched the finishing maneuver of Hangman Page when he collapsed after jumping over the ropes. He then executed a delayed lariat on the latter.

"That’s the only time that I’ve missed it [the Buckshot Lariat] since I’ve tried it, and I did it on TV, and I just didn’t hit it for whatever reason. But that’s the fun thing about pro wrestling, I’m more comfortable when s**t goes f***ing sideways, and not everything needs to look perfect. I’ll probably beat myself up about it way too much, but mistakes happen.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wrestlemaníacos @wrestlemaniacos



E TOME VAIA.



Ele já tinha feito durante a construção da rivalidade e tinha sido muito ruim, não sei pq tentar dnv.



Meu Deus o CM Punk caindo antes do Buckshot Lariat DUAS VEZES.E TOME VAIA.Ele já tinha feito durante a construção da rivalidade e tinha sido muito ruim, não sei pq tentar dnv. #AEWDoN Meu Deus o CM Punk caindo antes do Buckshot Lariat DUAS VEZES.E TOME VAIA.Ele já tinha feito durante a construção da rivalidade e tinha sido muito ruim, não sei pq tentar dnv. #AEWDoN https://t.co/rNyFw3n4Lp

Despite the botched Buckshot Lariat, it cannot be denied that Punk and Hangman had a grueling encounter. It remains to be seen whether Page will challenge CM Punk for a rematch in the near future or if The Second City Saint will move on to fresher opponents in the coming weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far