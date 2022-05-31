CM Punk addresses fan criticism on a spot during his Double or Nothing match

CM Punk is a World Champion again after 11 years. While many fans are happy with the veteran's new reign, Punk was unhappy with botching the Buckshot Lariat. During the Double or Nothing post media scrum, the star addressed missing Hangman Adam Page's finisher move.

Before their championship match at Double or Nothing, the feud between Punk and Page became more and more personal. They took it to another level when each athlete performed the other's finishing moves during matches. Hangman Page, however, managed to hit CM Punk with a GTS during their bout.

While speaking during the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, the new World Champion laughed his botches off:

“That’s the only time that I’ve missed it since I’ve tried it, and I did it on TV, and I just didn’t hit it for whatever reason. But that’s the fun thing about pro wrestling, I’m more comfortable when sh*t goes f*cking sideways, and not everything needs to look perfect. I’ll probably beat myself up about it way too much, but mistakes happen.” (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

CM Punk is better known for his Springboard Clothesline, which resembles the Buckshot Lariat, but the delivery is different. Notably, the World Champion addressed the crowd post-match, asking them to make sure he never attempted the move again.

Tony Khan defended CM Punk against Eric Bischoff's comments

During the same post-show media scrum, Tony Khan addressed Eric Bischoff's statements surrounding CM Punk. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed Punk had been the biggest financial flop for AEW, something Khan disagreed with:

"That’s f***ing bulls***… I can only attest to what happened here [in AEW] and public record. I can tell you no wrestler has come in and made a bigger plus delta in the financial history of my company. [CM Punk] has done a four Pay-Per-View cycle by now, every one of them was a record." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Punk's AEW World Championship journey has only just begun. Only time will tell whether his reign will surpass that of Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

