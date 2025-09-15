  • home icon
  Top AEW star furious at Tony Khan over recent announcement; sends explicit message

Top AEW star furious at Tony Khan over recent announcement; sends explicit message

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 15, 2025 01:55 GMT
A former AEW World Champion called out Tony Khan after a match was made official. MJF might be in big trouble after he told Mark Briscoe to pick the time and stipulation for their next match. The two have been feuding for the past few months, costing each other matches multiple times. Their hatred for each other has escalated to the limit.

Maxwell cost Mark a championship opportunity days after his marriage. During the latest edition of Collision, The Salt of the Earth despised Briscoe's actions. Later, The Sussex County Chicken appeared on the screen and revealed that the duo will settle scores at All Out in a Tables 'n' Thumbtacks match. He was even going to put Friedman through thumbtacks in the ring, but the star escaped.

The match was made official moments later. While posting on X/Twitter, MJF called out AEW President Tony Khan and said that they need to talk.

"THIS IS BULLS**T!!!! @TonyKhan WE NEED TO TALK!!!" he wrote.

Take a look at the post here.

Veteran criticizes an AEW segment featuring MJF and Mark Briscoe

Days before AEW Forbidden Door, Maxwell threatened to set Mark Briscoe on fire to fulfill his demands.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Lance Storm said that the segment was fake and the situation would be a lot more tense if it happened in any other sport.

"My issue is that it comes off so incredibly fake. In storyline, this is airing live on TV while this guy threatens attempted murder. If a competitor at Wimbledon grabbed another competitor, doused him in gasoline, and told the opponent in the finals that they had to play with their non-dominant hand 'or I'm burning this guy alive,' the network would cut the cameras, they would evacuate the stadium, they would call in SWAT and police," he said.

It will be interesting to see who stands tall at All Out.

