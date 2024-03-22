Top AEW star is getting his "viscous" old gimmick back after major setback

AEW star Eddie Kingston is confident going into his ROH World Title defense against Mark Briscoe at ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 5.

Kingston recently lost his AEW Continental Championship to the newly signed Kazuchika Okada on the latest edition of Dynamite. The loss seemed to have affected Kingston in a major way. However, he seems to have recollected himself after talking with former ROH star and mentor Homicide.

On Twitter/X, Ring of Honor Wrestling posted Eddie Kingston's promo, in which he revealed that Homicide reminded him of his former self. The Mad King further promised that he would never let his mentor doubt him and would bring the fight to Mark Briscoe at Supercard of Honor.

"I'm gonna bring the old Eddie," The Mad King proclaimed.

AEW star Eddie Kingston says he has to get over his loss to Kazuchika Okada before ROH Supercard

Eddie Kingston lost his AEW Continental Title to Kazuchika Okada at this past week's Dynamite. Following his loss, The Mad King cut an emotional backstage promo where he shared his thoughts on the unfortunate loss. The veteran also said that this loss would motivate him to defend the ROH World Title at Supercard of Honor.

“Here is the thing, I have to get over this quick because I have to defend the Ring of Honor World Title at Supercard. This will motivate me. This will get me going. This will get me to Supercard. Last thing I am gonna say, I am giving you people my heart here,” he said. [1:10 - 2:22]

Eddie Kingston won the Triple Crown Championship at the Worlds End PPV, where he defeated former World Champion Jon Moxley in a brutal match. It will be interesting to see if he regains the Continental Title in the future.

