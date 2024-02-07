Top AEW star should have immediately challenged Christian Cage for the TNT Championship after crushing loss; says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

According to a former WWE writer and veteran, a rising AEW star should have pursued TNT Champion Christian Cage after suffering a major loss on Dynamite.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed his ideas regarding the booking of HOOK. The reigning FTW Champion recently faced Samoa Joe for his AEW World Championship on the January 17 episode of AEW Dynamite. The Samoan Submission Machine retained his title via submission.

The 24-year-old star confronted Joe on Dynamite a week later, vowing to challenge the latter again in the future. Christian Cage, on the other hand, retained his TNT title against Dustin Rhodes on the January 17 edition of AEW Dynamite. He is currently being pursued by his long-time tag partner, Adam Copeland, as well as former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia.

In the interview, Russo explained that he would follow up on the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's loss to Joe by booking him against the self-proclaimed Face of TNT. He further expressed the view that a program with a veteran like Cage would enable HOOK to develop as a talent as well as get over with the audiences:

"Like, bro, the way I would've booked him is, bro, I would've booked him is, you know.. He, he, he threw the kitchen sink at Joe, came up short.. I would have him come back the next week and challenge Christian Cage for his title. Because he, he, bro, he needs to be in a program with a veteran that will, that will be able to teach him and help him get over. That's what he needs, you cannot put him in there with somebody that has, you know, little or no experience, you got to put him in there with a veteran presence." (8:02 - 8:34)

Vince Russo thinks Ric Flair may be involved in Sting's final match at AEW Revolution

Sting is universally regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Boasting a career spanning nearly four decades, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion will wind down his career at the 2024 AEW pay-per-view Revolution. According to writer Vince Russo, Sting's long-time rival Ric Flair may have a part to play in his final bout.

Flair debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion as Tony Khan's retirement gift for the Icon en route to Revolution 2024. Sting is gearing up to team up with his partner Darby Allin to face the Young Bucks at the event. Prior to that, the duo will challenge Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the February 7 episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW writer commented on the Nature Boy's possible involvement in Sting's last outing:

"I still won't count Flair out of that bro," said Russo. [19:20 - 19:23]

Flair has accompanied Sting and Allin for their matches on multiple occasions. He even engaged in some physicality during their tornado tag match against Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs of the Don Callis Family, hitting the latter with chops and an eye-poke.

