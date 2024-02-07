Former WCW Champion Ric Flair could get involved in major upcoming AEW match (Exclusive)

A former WCW Champion has spoken about how Ric Flair could possibly make his presence felt in a much-anticipated upcoming AEW match. Vince Russo recently said he would not rule out The Nature Boy getting involved in Sting's retirement match at next month's Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in November last year, Flair has only sporadically appeared for the promotion, with all his appearances being alongside Sting. The Icon is gearing up for his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. He's expected to team up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks at the event.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE personality spoke about Ric Flair's role in Sting's final match. Vince Russo stated there's a big chance Flair could get involved in some manner during the clash.

"I still won't count Flair out of that bro," said Russo. [19:20 - 19:23]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell has no interest in seeing Ric Flair wrestle in AEW

A few weeks on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager bluntly stated that he didn't want Ric Flair to wrestle in AEW. Mantell added that to see Flair step back inside the ring would be like a "nightmare."

“Please don’t bring that… God, that’s a nightmare. That’s having a recurring bad dream, I think, to bring Flair back. Flair’s last match was enough," said Ric Flair.

Expand Tweet

Considering Sting and The Nature Boy go a long way back, it's safe to assume the latter would be present during The Icon's retirement match. However, whether he gets physical during the clash remains to be seen.

Do you think Ric Flair has been a good addition to All Elite Wrestling's roster? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Jake Roberts on WWE Hall of Famer Sting's retirement. Check out his comments below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE