Top AEW star on interaction with Stone Cold: "We're just shooting the sh*t like normal people"

A top AEW star, much like many professional wrestlers, is familiar with Stone Cold Steve Austin, who revolutionized the business during the Attitude Era. However, he was among the few to have met the Texas Rattlesnake and shared some anecdotes from that interaction.

The star, who is now one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, is Kenny Omega. During his early years, Steve Austin was one of the biggest WWE Superstars ever. He reigned as the poster boy of Vince McMahon's regime during the late 1990s and was an influential figure for many who came after him.

In a recent conversation with Indian film producer Adi Shankar, Omega revealed that he had once met The Bionic Redneck. At the time, the AEW International Champion had only begun his career in Japan, while Austin was in his prime.

“Yeah, I love Stone Cold but when I was actually able to meet him and hang out with him and stuff, I remember it was such a fun time to meet someone that’s so down to earth. Even though he had done so much in his career and I had only kind of just began my journey in Japan, here we were, sitting in a private room signing pieces of merchandise and we’re just shooting the sh*t like normal people would, exchanging stories."

Despite that, Omega said he had a great time with Steve Austin and called him down-to-earth. The duo enjoyed a lot together, from signing merchandise to exchanging stories like normal individuals.

"I’m telling stories from Japan, he’s telling stories from what happened here in WWF/E. Talking like two human beings and it was great. The only other thing that was comparable to that was meeting Keanu Reeves.” [H/T Fightful]

A rising AEW talent called himself the new generation Kenny Omega

Years after his conversation with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kenny Omega became one of the top wrestlers in the world. His legacy and in-ring contributions have influenced a generation. '

However, AEW star Kyle Fletcher recently claimed that he was the Kenny Omega of his generation and claimed that The Cleaner was past his heyday.

I think he is ... well past his prime. I think I'm the new generation's Kenny Omega, the Best Bout Machine, so I would love to do that in a big, big stadium."

Despite Fletcher's comments, Kenny Omega is still going strong as a part of AEW, being the reigning International Champion. So it remains to be seen if his remarks would trigger the Best Bout Machine to respond to Fletcher in the language he knows best.

