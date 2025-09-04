  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kenny Omega
  • Top AEW star issues an apology after Kenny Omega gets stretchered out on Dynamite

Top AEW star issues an apology after Kenny Omega gets stretchered out on Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 04, 2025 09:25 GMT
Kenny Omega AEW
Kenny Omega (Image source: Omega on X)

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega received an apology from a popular star after being stretchered out of the arena. The incident took place during the most recent episode of Dynamite.

Ad

AEW star Kevin Knight apologized to Kenny Omega for not being able to help him. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Kenny teamed up with "Hangman" Adam Page, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Knight to take on the team of Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks in an All-Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

After an action-packed encounter, the team of Fletcher, Alexander, and The Young Bucks managed to capture the win. Nonetheless, the heel squad and more Don Callis Family members continued their assault on Page and Omega. Fletcher brutally put The Cleaner through a table from the apron, which led to the latter being stretchered out of the arena.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fletcher also put Page through a steel chair before attacking Kenny. "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight were unable to help their partners. Hence, Knight also issued an apology to Omega through a post on X after the show.

"Kenny I’m sorry 😞," Knight wrote.
Ad

Kenny Omega on his performances being limited

Kenny Omega, 40, recently admitted that his in-ring performances going forward will be limited because there is not much left in his in-ring career. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, The Cleaner said the following:

“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully.”
Ad

It will be interesting to see what's left for Omega to achieve before he hangs up his boots.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications