Top AEW star issues an apology after Kenny Omega gets stretchered out on Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega received an apology from a popular star after being stretchered out of the arena. The incident took place during the most recent episode of Dynamite.AEW star Kevin Knight apologized to Kenny Omega for not being able to help him. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Kenny teamed up with &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page, &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey, and Knight to take on the team of Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks in an All-Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match.After an action-packed encounter, the team of Fletcher, Alexander, and The Young Bucks managed to capture the win. Nonetheless, the heel squad and more Don Callis Family members continued their assault on Page and Omega. Fletcher brutally put The Cleaner through a table from the apron, which led to the latter being stretchered out of the arena.Fletcher also put Page through a steel chair before attacking Kenny. &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight were unable to help their partners. Hence, Knight also issued an apology to Omega through a post on X after the show.&quot;Kenny I’m sorry 😞,&quot; Knight wrote.Kevin Knight ケビン・ナイト @Jet2FlyyLINKKenny I’m sorry 😞Kenny Omega on his performances being limitedKenny Omega, 40, recently admitted that his in-ring performances going forward will be limited because there is not much left in his in-ring career. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, The Cleaner said the following:“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully.”It will be interesting to see what's left for Omega to achieve before he hangs up his boots.