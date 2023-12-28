Top AEW star Lance Archer hints at becoming "The Bad Guy" in 2024

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has seen the arrival of many talented wrestlers since 2019. In 2020, a fierce competitor stepped into the AEW ring, marking the comeback of a dominant force in professional wrestling.

Over his 20+ year career, Lance Archer has proven to be a threatening presence against top stars like Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Though a championship title has so far evaded him in the Jacksonville-based promotion, his crushing offense and aggressive style make him a formidable opponent that should not be overlooked.

In a recent tweet, Archer strongly suggested that he plans on undergoing a villainous transformation next year.

"You're always the VILLAIN in someone's story! Time to be the BAD GUY more In 24!" Archer wrote.

This hint of a coming heel turn for the popular wrestler has the wrestling world buzzing with anticipation. Nicknamed "The Murderhawk Monster," Lance Archer has become a fixture in All Elite Wrestling since joining in 2020. Along with his manager, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Archer unleashed a path of destruction with his hard-hitting offense and intimidating presence.

AEW's Murderhawk Monster prepares his talons

Though a feared competitor, the 46-year-old has also shown flashes of honor and respect for both opponents and fans. This duality has earned him an antihero status among the fanbase.

However, Archer’s recent words indicate he is ready to fully embrace his dark side. The tweet suggests that in 2024, he will step into a more vicious and merciless “Bad Guy” persona.

Such an approach would see Archer deliberately shedding his lingering heroic qualities to focus purely on victory at any cost. If so, many rivals may find this cold-blooded version difficult to topple. An impactful heel turn could be what Archer needs to finally capture his first AEW World Championship. Despite multiple chances, that coveted title has frustratingly eluded the veteran.

By reshaping himself into a top villain, Archer may discover the missing piece necessary for championship glory. In the process, his actions as “The Bad Guy” seem guaranteed to disrupt the All Elite landscape.

Archer has warned that he will stir up far more chaos in the new year. One thing is for sure: the wrestling world is buzzing with eager speculation about the havoc a heel version of “The Murderhawk Monster” could unleash on AEW in 2024.