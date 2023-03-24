Top AEW star likens the promotion to a "gateway drug"

AEW's magic lies in the opportunities the promotion creates for fans to experience different types of wrestling. This is according to the company's Executive Vice-President, Kenny Omega.

Prior to his match with El Hijo del Vikingo on this week's Dynamite, Omega spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Throughout the interview, The Cleaner spoke about the many different styles of professional wrestling and how they are all incorporated into the All-Elite product.

“AEW is somewhat of a gateway drug for people that want to see new types of wrestling and these types of unique matches. We’ll always be accommodating to any talent on the planet—it doesn’t matter where they’re from, their shape, size, color, gender—who can display pro wrestling at its best.” [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Omega further spoke about how he has studied different styles of wrestling from around the world to develop his own style in the ring. He asserted that this philosophy is congruent throughout the minds of all EVPs.

“Pro wrestling is not just one particular style. A big motivator in creating AEW was unity. Coming together for one common goal, an open door to a platform for the best pro wrestling.”

AEW Dynamite's main event was out of this world

The highly anticipated affair between Kenny Omega and El Hijo del Vikingo met all expectations and then some. Fans were immediately thrown into the deep end when Vikingo hot-shotted the match by ambushing Omega with a flurry of aerial attacks.

From then on, the two took turns trying to outdo each other with one spectacular display of athleticism after the next. Vikingo in particular did not miss the opportunity to show the audience what he was all about.

While The Best Bout Machine walked away the winner, the AAA Mega Champion definitely attracted more eyes to not only himself but his home promotion as well.

