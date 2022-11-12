Top AEW star makes his first public appearance since punching fellow wrestler and being sent home by Tony Khan

Earlier last month, AEW President Tony Khan was forced to send a talent home due to a backstage altercation. The star is none other than former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo. For the first time since the altercation, Andrade is set to make his first public appearance.

Andrade had some issues with multi-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Apparently, following their match, Sammy asked Andrade not to be 'stiff' with his punches and wanted him to hit softly. This did not sit well with the former NXT Champion, leading to a heated exchange between the two on Twitter.

On October 5th, ahead of AEW Dynamite, Andrade punched Sammy, and thus Tony Khan was forced to send El Idolo home. Since then, the former WWE Superstar has been spending time with his wife, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

However, Andrade El Idolo has now announced his first public appearance since the altercation. He mentioned via Twitter that he would be in New York at The Big Event EXS.

"Hello New York! See you tomorrow Nos vemos mañana! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼" Andrade El Idolo tweeted

WWE veteran shares his thoughts on the altercation between the AEW stars

As mentioned earlier, an altercation took place between Sammy and Andrade. The former WWE United States Champion had mentioned it in an interview as well, and thus Sammy took to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette was not impressed by Sammy's actions. He felt that if Guevara was upset with Andrade, he should have either called him or spoken to him in person rather than airing the dirty laundry in public.

"So Sammy instead of calling the guy on phone or instead of going up to him on Wednesday night, he wants to make a production out of it, he wants to tell the whole world and in the process he wants to call more attention to the fact that everybody in that locker room hates each other and they all act like they're f****** 12," Jim Cornette said [H/T Sportskeeda]

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo see you on Wednesday!!



I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem! @sammyguevara Ok I’m a liarsee you on Wednesday!!I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem! @sammyguevara Ok I’m a liar 😂 see you on Wednesday!! I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem!

Andrade has also not been shy about wanting to leave AEW, as he stated that he was unhappy with the way Tony Khan had booked him.

