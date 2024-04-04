Top AEW star making WWE debut as masked assailant to crash Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, Konnan suggests 

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have had Cody Rhodes' number leading up to WrestleMania XL.

WCW veteran Konnan recently entertained the thought of former AEW World Champion MJF showing up in WWE this weekend at WrestleMania XL. Fans have been chewing over the possibility of The Salt of the Earth jumping ship to WWE since he was removed from AEW's official roster page.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is currently nursing an injury, and the latest report appeared to have quashed any speculation of his AEW departure. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the idea of MJF helping Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes fend off The Bloodline only to turn on his former mentor.

"It's a no DQ match, and they go in, and they're on Cody (Rhodes). All of a sudden, Jey (Uso) comes out. He hits one guy with like... a steel pipe. He hits the other guy, but the other two guys (Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu) get on him, okay. And that's when somebody comes in a hood or something, and, you know, helps Jey [sic] do a comeback on these two guys, and he takes off his hood, and it's MJF, and the guy says, 'Oh! That's MJF, that's Cody's protege. He followed him here to WWE.' When they shake hands, he hits him with something, MJF, and the last thing you see is Cody laying on the floor, with MJF smirking," Konnan said. [6:58 - 7:41]

MJF called out WWE legend

MJF finally broke his social media silence when he took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to call out The Rock.

The Salt of the Earth accused The Brahma Bull of copying his style of lashing The American Nightmare. He expressed disappointment over Dwayne Johnson trying to buy a customized painting from his ex-girlfriend, Naomi Rosenblum.

"First you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody. Now you try to cop art from my ex. I’m a fan. But please leave me be, Dewey," wrote MJF.

Expand Tweet

MJF's cheeky remarks against The Rock have fueled speculation of his potential appearance at WrestleMania XL.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Would you like to see MJF show up at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion