Top AEW Star Namedrops Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker; Lists Them in Top 3

Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker have been doing some great work in WWE. Hence, a top AEW star has included them in his list of the top three wrestlers today.Austin Gunn is the latest name to comment on Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker's recent success. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom has grown to become one of the best heels in the business over the past couple of years. His rise in WWE has been phenomenal, and he has gained a lot of confidence by working with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and more. Bron Breakker has also established his dominance on the main roster in no time. After a stellar Intercontinental Championship reign, he is currently being groomed by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to be the next big thing in WWE.Austin Gunn recently took to X to name Dominik and Bron Breakker in his top three. He also included himself and Colten Gunn on the list.&quot;The Gunns, Dirty Dom, and Bron are top 3 and it's literally not even close,&quot; Austin wrote.You can check out his tweet below.Austin Gunn @theaustingunnLINKThe Gunns, Dirty Dom, and Bron are top 3 and it's literally not even closeDominik Mysterio Will Challenge for Another Major Championship in the FutureDominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, he is already looking to become a double champion. He got the opportunity to do so at Triplemania XXXIII when he faced El Hijo del Vikingo, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee for the AAA Mega Championship.&quot;Dirty&quot; Dom came close to winning the match before AJ Styles showed up and cost him a potential title victory. However, WWE has now confirmed that Dominik will get another chance to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide on September 12, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.&quot;BREAKING: @DomMysterio35 to face El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide on Sept. 12!&quot;It will be interesting to see if Dominik can become a double champion at Worlds Collide.