  Top AEW Star Namedrops Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker; Lists Them in Top 3

Top AEW Star Namedrops Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker; Lists Them in Top 3

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 18, 2025 16:36 GMT
Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion (Image source: wwe.com)

Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker have been doing some great work in WWE. Hence, a top AEW star has included them in his list of the top three wrestlers today.

Austin Gunn is the latest name to comment on Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker's recent success. "Dirty" Dom has grown to become one of the best heels in the business over the past couple of years. His rise in WWE has been phenomenal, and he has gained a lot of confidence by working with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and more.

Bron Breakker has also established his dominance on the main roster in no time. After a stellar Intercontinental Championship reign, he is currently being groomed by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to be the next big thing in WWE.

Austin Gunn recently took to X to name Dominik and Bron Breakker in his top three. He also included himself and Colten Gunn on the list.

"The Gunns, Dirty Dom, and Bron are top 3 and it's literally not even close," Austin wrote.

You can check out his tweet below.

Dominik Mysterio Will Challenge for Another Major Championship in the Future

Dominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, he is already looking to become a double champion. He got the opportunity to do so at Triplemania XXXIII when he faced El Hijo del Vikingo, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee for the AAA Mega Championship.

"Dirty" Dom came close to winning the match before AJ Styles showed up and cost him a potential title victory. However, WWE has now confirmed that Dominik will get another chance to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide on September 12, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"BREAKING: @DomMysterio35 to face El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide on Sept. 12!"

It will be interesting to see if Dominik can become a double champion at Worlds Collide.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Pratik Singh
