"How could you not want to be back with these guys" - 34-year-old star names Adam Cole as big reason why he left WWE for AEW

Kyle O'Reilly recently revealed why he decided to leave WWE and jump ship over to AEW.

During the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite last month, The Violent Artist made a shocking debut during the match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. O'Reilly ambushed Cassidy, thus assisting Cole in picking up the win.

While speaking on the Talk of Jericho podcast, Kyle O'Reilly revealed that he couldn't resist following in the footsteps of Fish and Cole after witnessing them sign with All Elite Wrestling.

"Seeing Bobby and Adam come [to AEW], how could you not want to be back with these guys and part of a group like All Elite Wrestling where every week it’s like a TakeOver crowd, just on TV,'' said Kyle O'Reilly. ''We talk about the natural progression and next steps of one’s career and it felt like, for me, it was the next logical step for me. (H/t to Fightful)

Kyle O'Reilly further said that the plans for him to be a top guy changed after NXT rebranded to NXT 2.0.

"NXT 2.0 rebrand happened and it felt like, before the rebrand, Kyle O’Reilly was a top guy in NXT and after the rebrand, plans shifted. That’s fine, it’s business. I’m totally willing to do what I can do get anyone else get over and for the last few months there, I tried my damndest to do so with everyone I worked with.”

Adam Cole will be in action on AEW Dynamite

While Kyle O'Reilly seems to be on a short sabbatical after he recently announced the birth of his daughter, Adam Cole will look to finish off his feud with Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

The two men will face each other in a Lights Out match, which means chaos is inevitable. It will be interesting to see whether or not O'Reilly or Fish makes their presence felt during the match tonight.

What do you make of Kyle O'Reilly's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

