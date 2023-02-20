Top AEW star names The Usos as dream opponents, fuels WWE speculation

The Usos have cemented themselves as one of the most dominant tag teams in the history of wrestling in recent years, which has led to an AEW star proclaiming that he wants a tag team dream match with the current WWE Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

The star in question is FTR's Dax Harwood, who along with his partner Cash Wheeler have cemented themselves as one of the best tag teams in the world over the past year.

In 2022 alone, FTR won both the Ring of Honor and IWGP Tag Team Championships, carrying the titles along with the AAA Tag Team Titles they won against The Lucha Brothers in 2021.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



ROH World Tag Team Champions

AAA World Tag Team Champions

IWGP Tag Team Champions Make that 7 stars FTRROH World Tag Team ChampionsAAA World Tag Team ChampionsIWGP Tag Team Champions Make that 7 stars FTR ⭐️⭐️ ROH World Tag Team Champions⭐️⭐️ AAA World Tag Team Champions⭐️⭐️⭐️ IWGP Tag Team Champions https://t.co/4zgTe8Rhy7

So when you have two teams in two different companies who claim to be the best, it's only natural for fans to long for a match to happen between them.

Judging by Dax Harwood's comments on his podcast "FTR with Dax," that's exactly what he wants as well.

"I've seen all the clips online... and that's what I mean when I talked about my top dream matches of 2023 and [The Usos] being there, maybe the top of the list. It's because, I feel, The Usos and FTR have paralleled each other as far as character work, rising up the ranks, becoming all-time greats, and completely changing who we were just a few years prior. I think there is more money than ever to be made with those guys now." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Dax Harwood even went as far as to say that The Usos might go down as the greatest tag team in WWE history.

"As far as The Usos go, I think they'll go down as the greatest tag team of all time in WWE history." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Could FTR leave AEW in the near future?

Towards the end of 2022, rumors began to swirl regarding FTR's future in AEW, with many feeling that Dax and Cash dropping the AAA, ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships and taking time away from wrestling was a sure-fire sign that they were leaving All Elite Wrestling.

These rumors picked up once again recently as a deleted tweet from Dax Harwood saw him sitting at a table with a piece of paper that had a WWE logo on it, convincing fans that it was potentially a new WWE contract.

Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices @sagesurge Dax Harwood tweeted & then deleted a tweet because either he wanted to cause drama with the #WWE logo & it possibly being a WWE contract, or it was an old contract, or he just wants to cause more speculation. Dax Harwood tweeted & then deleted a tweet because either he wanted to cause drama with the #WWE logo & it possibly being a WWE contract, or it was an old contract, or he just wants to cause more speculation. https://t.co/Cwbz2MmiK5

FTR have not been seen in AEW since the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite in 2022, where they were defeated by The Gunns, with Dax and Cash requesting time off to rest and recharge. However, with their All Elite Wrestling contracts expiring in April, who knows what the future holds for the "Top Guys?"

Do you think FTR will leave AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes