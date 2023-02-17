Top AEW star needs to round-out his skillset to be as great as Shawn Michaels, says EC3 (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran EC3 believes a major AEW star still hasn't measured up to WWE legend Shawn Michaels' talent yet.

Shawn Michaels has had an incredible career in the pro-wrestling industry. Having won several titles in WWE, his best-known arc is arguably the D-Generation X partnership with Triple H and others. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

In a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo discussed how Ric Flair was better at selling a wrestling move. EC3 agreed with the veteran and talked about how Shawn Michaels was a significantly better 'seller' than Kenny Omega.

He also conceded that The Cleaner was a commendable performer in the ring.

"I completely agree with Vince [Russo] on the aspect of selling... He is absolutely right. Shawn Michaels, probably the greatest seller of all time. Ric Flair, one of the best, you know, obviously. Although if we think about it, if we go back to Ric Flair 80s World Champion, I mean, the amount of time he got thrown off the top rope?" said EC3.

The former IMPACT World Champion further added:

"He [Ric Flair] would eventually... the amount of times Sting gorilla-pressed him and dropped him on his back, that would be residuals of selling went real... [Kenny Omega] has got quite a motor on him, but at the same time... Ric Flair did his style, not as crazy but very physical and very demanding, every night forever." [From 6:30 onwards]

The AEW star was previously praised by WWE legend Jake Roberts

Kenny Omega's talent has prompted the legendary Jake 'The Snake' Roberts to shower praise on him.

Speaking on his podcast, The Snake Pit, Jake Roberts went to the length of placing Omega above both Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair. He also praised the former AEW Champion's finisher, the One-Winged Angel.

"He’s [Kenny Omega] unbelievable, man, and I love his finishing maneuver [One-Winged Angel], and knee to the face, that’s pretty crisp," said Roberts. [H/T - WrestlingINC]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kenny Omega OUTTA NOWHERE with the V-Trigger + One Winged Angel Combo - AJPW (03.20.2012) Kenny Omega OUTTA NOWHERE with the V-Trigger + One Winged Angel Combo - AJPW (03.20.2012) https://t.co/pPxATisFUA

With Kenny Omega currently holding one of the AEW World Trios Championship belts, it remains to be seen what is next for him.

