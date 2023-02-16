WWE veteran says top AEW star is not on Ric Flair's level of "selling" (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently stated that even a top AEW star does not come close to Ric Flair's level in certain aspects.

The AEW star in question, Kenny Omega, has often been hailed as one of the most talented stars active today. After making a name for himself in NJPW, he bagged several titles in the Jacksonville-based promotion over the years. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes he still falls short when compared to Ric Flair.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained how important 'selling' was in the wrestling matches.

"Part of being a great worker is selling. That is part of the work. Shawn Michaels was a great seller. Ric Flair was a great seller. With the Kenny Omega style of matches, and I am not talking just about Kenny Omega, I am talking about the style. To me, they are just not selling, and I think selling is part of the work. So if you are not selling, I am not looking at that as a great match." (4:50 onwards)

Ric Flair also responded to the comparison between him and the AEW star

While Jake Roberts' comment about Kenny Omega being better than Ric Flair has sparked a debate, the latter himself believes that the comparison is justified.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair stated that he had no problems with Roberts' words. However, he still believes Shawn Michaels is his pick.

“But I got no problem with Jake [Roberts] saying that, and he very well could be. I’ve only seen Kenny [Omega] wrestle about three times, but if I seen him a few more times—I can understand him saying that about me, I don’t know about Shawn Michaels, though. Like I said, I had a very limited repertoire, and obviously Kenny can do all of this great stuff, but I don’t know, the Shawn Michaels thing, I ride that pretty hard." [47:49 - 48:30]

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney RIC FLAIR CHOPPING KENNY OMEGA RIC FLAIR CHOPPING KENNY OMEGA https://t.co/WUvU60LXGv

As of now, Kenny Omega is one-third of the AEW Trios Champions. It remains to be seen what is next for the Beast Bout Machine in the coming weeks.

