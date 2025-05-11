  • home icon
Top AEW star openly mocks John Cena amid WWE Backlash hype

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 11, 2025 14:55 GMT
John Cena
John Cena is the current Undisputed WWE Champion (Source: WWE on X)

John Cena successfully defended his title at WWE Backlash 2025. A top AEW star mocked Cena a few hours after the show on social media.

After getting into a physical altercation with Zach Gowen on a recent edition of Collision, AEW confirmed that Ricochet will face the one-legged wrestler at Beach Break. This will be Gowen's first match for the Jacksonville-based promotion. All Elite Wrestling has been promoting the match online as well.

One fan commented on social media that this would be a boring match. Ricochet responded to the fan, stating that AEW should put on a Cena match to compensate for a boring match. This was in reference to WWE Backlash, which was considered by many fans to be a boring premium live event, except for the main event, which featured Cena and Randy Orton.

"I'm sorry, let's put on a John Cena match."

Check out his tweet here:

Bill Apter praised John Cena's match at WWE Backlash

John Cena defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025 against Randy Orton. Both men showcased their incredible chemistry in the ring as they put on a spectacle for the fans. The match featured plenty of false finishes. R-Truth also got involved to save his childhood hero but ended up eating an RKO from The Viper for his efforts. This allowed Cena to hit Orton with a low blow, followed by a shot to the head with his title to win the match.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, senior editor Bill Apter praised Cena's ability to deliver a great match despite being away from the ring for a long time.

"The Cena and Randy Orton match, other than the finish, was incredible. I didn't know that John Cena still had what he has after not working for such a long time. And Randy Orton was just amazing. Great false finishes, just a great match overall."
It will be interesting to see who is next in line to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Edited by Harish Raj S
