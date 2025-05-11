John Cena praised for WWE Backlash match despite controversial finish (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter was impressed by John Cena and Randy Orton leaving it all in the ring. The two in-ring greats collided at Backlash for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
It was utter chaos as Cena and Orton renewed their rivalry at the event. The match started slowly, with both stars getting in some offense. However, things started descending into chaos after a couple of referee bumps. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis and several other WWE officials tried to intervene but got RKOs from Randy.
R-Truth also showed up at one point to save John from Orton's wrath. Finally, Cena grabbed the win after a low blow to his opponent, followed by a shot to the head with the title.
During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, senior editor Bill Apter said the entire matchup played out extremely well except for the ending. He noted how John Cena, despite being away from the ring for a while, could still put on a spectacle. Apter mentioned that it was a thrilling match with plenty of false finishes.
"The Cena and Randy Orton match, other than the finish, was incredible. I didn't know that John Cena still had what he has after not working for such a long time. And Randy Orton was just amazing. Great false finishes, just a great match overall."
After the match, Cena got on the mic and announced that he didn't need fan appreciation and hoped he would get better competition the next time he stepped into the ring.
