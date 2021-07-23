Top AEW star is optimistic about Nick Gage destroying Chris Jericho

AEW star and leader of the Pinnacle MJF recently claimed that Chris Jericho would get knocked out in the second chapter of "Five Labors of Jericho."

During AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two, Chris Jericho defeated Shawn Spears. In the process, he overcame chapter one of five "Labours" that Le Champion must conquer to earn a match with MJF.

Following Jericho's victory, MJF stunned everyone in attendance by introducing GCW World Champion Nick Gage as Chris Jericho's next opponent. The blockbuster announcement shocked The Demo God, and the company added an extra stipulation to this match by making it a No Rules bout.

Never in a MILLION years did we think we'd see @The_MJF and @thekingnickgage standing side-by-side. But it happened on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/w2Tu7dtILk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021

Moments after the announcement, the former WWE superstar showed up in his Painmaker persona, often considered the most horrifying character of his career. Ahead of this contest, many fans are rooting for Jericho. But when one fan asked MJF about his plans for Jericho's next opponent, he made it clear that he expects Gage to defeat Jericho, so a third "Labour" won't be necessary.

"We aren’t getting to number 3, bud," MJF replied.

We aren’t getting to number 3, bud. https://t.co/vhG8nvkxKg — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 23, 2021

MJF surely seems confident that Gage will dismantle Chris Jericho in their bout at "Fight For The Fallen," a special episode of AEW Dynamite, next week.

MJF promises to reward Nick Gage if he defeats Chris Jericho

MJF has been hyping up the match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage on social media. He recently stated that he would give a hefty paycheck to Gage if he defeats Jericho.

Gage is arguably the most dangerous wrestler in the professional wrestling business. He is widely viewed as a legendary deathmatch wrestler due to his dominance in these types of matches. There's no doubt that he will hope to destroy Jericho next week. It remains to be seen whether Le Champion will be able to overcome this challenge.

Did he just say @MDK_AllDay 😱 Who's ready to watch @IAmJericho's second labour next week?? pic.twitter.com/Pnp4yHNKeq — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 22, 2021

