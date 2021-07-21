Top AEW star picks Hardy Boyz and The Young Bucks as the two greatest tag teams all of time

Matt Hardy recently sent out a tweet claiming that The Hardy Boyz and AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are the two greatest tag teams of all time.

The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) are one of the most decorated teams in the history of professional wrestling. Apart from earning legendary status in WWE, they have won many championships in other promotions as well. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks, despite never having stepped foot in WWE, are arguably the most popular tag team in the business today.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy shared a picture of himself and Jeff Hardy with The Young Bucks and wrote that the two teams are the greatest of all time:

Now that it’s official, I wanted to share this photo of the 2 GREATEST TAG TEAMS OF ALL TIME - So you could save, share & RT! YOU’RE WELCOME.

A few hours later, the AEW star sent out another tweet, writing that Legion of Doom is the third greatest tag team, behind The Hardy Boyz and The Young Bucks. He shared a clip from a match where he and Jeff defeated LOD, arguing that the win makes The Hardy Bozy greater than the Legion of Doom:

The LOD are a solid #3 behind us & @youngbucks. The Hardyz beat 'em!

Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks recently forged an alliance of sorts in AEW

On the June 26th edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega retained his AEW Championship after a grueling war with Jungle Boy.

Post-match, Matt Hardy joined forces with The Young Bucks and Omega to lay out The Jurassic Express member and Christian Cage, who showed up to save Jungle Boy from a beatdown by Omega.

I’ve had issues with The @youngbucks in the past, but now that they’ve got their minds right, I LOVE THEM.



Quote me on this…I STAND WITH OMEGA! @KennyOmegamanX is the best World Champ in this business.



P.S. This has nothing to do with them being EVPs. pic.twitter.com/Kzdytv63hR — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 27, 2021

However, despite multiple teases on Twitter by Matt Hardy himself, this alliance hasn't been fully formed on AEW Dynamite just yet.

Do you agree with Matt Hardy's opinion of The Young Bucks and Hardy Boyz being the greatest tag teams of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.

