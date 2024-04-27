Top AEW star on a possible Hall of Fame induction: "I don't think I deserve the first spot"

The WWE Hall of Fame is the most prestigious achievement in wrestling. While some wrestlers are still vying for an induction, fans recently discussed the possible entrants into the AEW Hall of Fame.

Kenny Omega was one of the first wrestlers to sign with Tony Khan's promotion in 2019 as one of the EVPs of the company. The Cleaner has been part of several memorable feuds and matches in the Jacksonville-based company and is currently out of action due to medical reasons.

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently asked about his thoughts on whether he should be the first to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. On a recent episode of his Twitch stream, The Cleaner said he didn't deserve to be the number one entrant into the prestigious club.

"I don't think I deserve the first spot. Somewhere down the line," he said. [01:32:15 - 01:32:21]

Omega further added that the Late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper in WWE) and The Icon Sting should be the opening contenders for the AEW Hall of Fame.

Brodie's gotta be number one. Brodie's #one, Sting #two, Off the top of my head, they gotta come first," he said. [01:32:46 - 01:33:00]

Brodie Lee was one of the few wrestlers who performed in WWE and AEW. Lee was in WWE as Luke Harper from 2012 to 2019. He joined AEW in March 2020 and passed away in December of the same year. His wife, Amanda Huber, now works with Tony Khan's promotion, and their son, Negative 1, has made some appearances on the show.

Sting, meanwhile, had a memorable stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Icon called time on his illustrious career at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year.

Kenny Omega hints at the feuds he might get involved in after his return to AEW

Omega has been away from AEW programming since December 2023, and plenty has changed since he left. The former world champion is scheduled to return on AEW TV on the May 1 episode of Dynamite.

On the same Twitch episode, Omega was asked whether he watched the Brian Danielson vs. Will Ospreay encounter, which took place at the recent Dynasty pay-per-view. The former champion stated he made it a point to watch Danielson vs. Ospreay, Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland, and The Young Bucks vs. FTR.

"Did I manage to see the Ospreay/Bryan match? Yes, of course, of course. I missed out on two matches in the pay-per-view. but I did watch most of them, and of course, you know, you make time for any match on that card; that should absolutely be one of them. As a wrestling fan, you know what I mean—like someone who appreciates in-ring work at its finest level—that's the one. I was really interested in. For me, this is not a slight to anybody, but I was looking forward to a quarter-pack, I was looking forward to Bryan [Danielson] and [Will] Ospreay, I was looking forward to The Bucks, EVPs, whatever, I guess, since they are. And I was very curious about Swerve [Strickland] and [Samoa] Joe. And the reason, aside from the fact that they were great matches, that sort of sets the tone for the foreseeable future of what I might be involved in. So, I actually wanted to pay attention to that," he said. [57:27 - 58:57]

Omega is one of the EVPs of the company, and it remains to be seen how he will react to The Young Bucks betraying AEW honcho Tony Khan on the recent episode of Dynamite.

