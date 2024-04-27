Kenny Omega drops a massive hint about what he might be involved in after AEW return

Fans are waiting for Kenny Omega to return to the ring, and The Cleaner has dropped a hint about which feuds he might be involved in after his return. He has been confirmed to return to Dynamite on the May 1 episode. The former world champion has been out of action since December 2023 due to diverticulitis.

On his Twitch stream, a user asked whether the 40-year-old watched the Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay match from Dynasty. Kenny Omega was quick to reply.

The former champion stated that he made it a point to watch Ospreay vs. Danielson, The Young Bucks vs. FTR, and the AEW World Title match between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland, as he might be involved in either of these feuds in the future.

"Did I manage to see the Ospreay/Bryan match? Yes, of course, of course. I missed out on two matches in the pay-per-view. but I did watch most of them, and of course, you know, you make time for any match on that card; that should absolutely be one of them. As a wrestling fan, you know what I mean—like someone who appreciates in-ring work at its finest level—that's the one. I was really interested in. For me, this is not a slight to anybody, but I was looking forward to a quarter-pack, I was looking forward to Bryan [Danielson] and [Will] Ospreay, I was looking forward to The Bucks, EVPs, whatever, I guess, since they are."

Omega was also curious about the world title match.

"And I was very curious about Swerve [Strickland] and [Samoa] Joe. And the reason, aside from the fact that they were great matches, that sort of sets the tone for the foreseeable future of what I might be involved in. So, I actually wanted to pay attention to that," he said. [57:27 - 58:57]

Things have changed during Kenny Omega's absence from AEW TV. The Young Bucks, part of The Elite, have joined forces with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry to attack Tony Khan. Samoa Joe is no longer the AEW World Champion.

The Samoan Submission Machine lost his title to Swerve Strickland at the recent Dynasty pay-per-view. These are the perfect feuds for Kenny Omega to dive into following his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Kenny Omega urged the company to refrain from appointing him EVP in 2024

The EVPs of AEW, The Young Bucks, have turned against Tony Khan on live TV. They first vouched for Jack Perry on his return to AEW and then helped him attack Khan in the ring. The Bucks have considerable power in the company, they are the Executive Vice Presidents.

For his part, Kenny Omega has said that he doesn't want to be an EVP in 2024, and the reason behind it stems from the backstage altercation that he had with CM Punk backstage at All Out 2022.

"I think that if it's decided that, 'Hey, this is the best way to solve things and you can move on after it,' I'm actually a believer in fighting. I am, and it's terrible to say it, which is why don't make me an EVP in 2024; we can't do that stuff anymore. I just feel like sometimes that's how you have to settle things," he said.

It will be interesting to see how Kenny Omega fares when he returns to the company this May.

