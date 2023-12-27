Top AEW star posts emotional message on the three-year anniversary of Brodie Lee's death

Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee) unfortunately passed away on December 26, 2020. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has posted an emotional message on the third anniversary of Huber's passing.

Brodie Lee had a stellar pro wrestling career, competing in top companies like WWE and AEW. Besides being known for his character work, the former Wyatt Family member was a remarkable in-ring performer, capturing the TNT and Intercontinental Titles.

The late star's wife, Amanda, recently shared a video on Twitter celebrating the life of the former. In the post's caption, she wrote:

"Three years…… I don't know whether I should cry or I should smile through my tears. But if you were here, we would sail that boat into the red horizon. Those years lost, I'd tell you all about 'em."

In response to the tweet, Chris Jericho wrote that he missed Brodie Lee:

"Dude…I totally miss you," he tweeted.

You can view The Ocho's post below:

Chris Hero reveals why he refused to wrestle Chris Jericho in AEW

Chris Hero has been a producer in AEW since July 2023. Besides his success in a backstage role, the veteran is known for being a stellar in-ring performer. However, he has yet to wrestle in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

On an episode of Talk is Jericho, Hero revealed that he refused to wrestle Chris Jericho twice, once during the Five Labours of Jericho angle and the second time during the legend's ROH World Championship reign.

"How do you turn down an opportunity like that once, let alone twice, you know? So it’s a little embarrassing on my behalf but the nature of AEW, things are very, I don’t wanna say last minute, but things are just (…) it’s just the pace is so fast and quick, and there’s this, and you’re onto this or whatever," he said.

Hero added:

"I think it was maybe in Chicago. I think you wrestled [Tomohiro] Ishii, and I was like, okay, one, can I get ready in eight days? Can I get [my] gear in eight days? Because I still have my Kassius Ohno stuff. That wasn’t even on my radar as far as I need to get [the] gear made. It’s like, well, what shape is my body gonna be in when I have a match? So, it was hard to say no to, but at the same time, things had kind of worked out."

Chris Jericho was scheduled to team up with Kenny Omega at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view to take on Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. After Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis, The Ocho announced that he would find a new partner.

