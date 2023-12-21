Former WWE star refused to face Chris Jericho in AEW

A former WWE Superstar recently spoke about his refusal to face former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in the Jacksonville-based company. The star in question is Chris Hero, who performed in WWE NXT under the ring name Kassius Ohno.

During a conversation with Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Hero revealed the reason for saying no to a match with The Ocho on two separate occasions – once during the Five Labors of Jericho angle and then during Chris Jericho’s Ring of Honor World Championship run.

The 43-year-old said he didn't have enough time to prepare as the pace of doing things in AEW was too fast:

"How do you turn down an opportunity like that once let alone twice, you know? So it’s a little embarrassing on my behalf but, the nature of AEW, things are very, I don’t wanna say last minute but things are just… it’s just the pace is so fast and quick and there’s this and you’re onto this or whatever..."

The 43-year-old further revealed that he didn't even have his gear ready when the match was pitched to him:

"I think it was maybe in Chicago I think. I think you wrestled (Tomohiro) Ishii and I was like, okay, one, can I get ready in eight days? Can I get gear in eight days? Because I still have my Kassius Ohno stuff. That wasn’t even on my radar as far as I need to get gear made. It’s like, well what shape is my body gonna be in when I have a match? So, it was hard to say no to but at the same time, things had kind of worked out," Chris Hero said. [H/t: 411 Mania]

Chris Jericho wants a first-time-ever match against El Hijo Del Vikingo and Rush

Over the course of his three-decade wrestling career, Chris Jericho has never shied away from testing new waters and has openly expressed his unquenchable thirst for fresh competition.

Speaking in an interview with WFAA, Jericho said he wants to work with stars with Mexican wrestling backgrounds, naming El Hijo del Vikingo and Rush as his top choices.

"I’ve worked with Komander and Bandido here in AEW in the States -- Komander was in Canada, [and] both those matches were tremendous. Maybe a match against Bandido in Mexico is something I’d be interested in. Vikingo, guys like that, Rush! I’ve never wrestled Rush ever. If we’ve waited this long to do it in AEW, maybe we’d do it in Mexico and make bigger money. That’s what I think about. There is always a chance, for sure." [ H/t- eWrestlingNews.com)

