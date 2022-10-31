Top AEW star praises 24-year-old under Chris Jericho's wing

Chris Jericho has mentored many up-and-coming talents in AEW with his diverse experience in the industry. The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society has even plucked young stars like Anna Jay from other factions in order to help them develop under his watch.

The Wizard's faction in All Elite Wrestling has branched out and enabled multiple rising talents like Daniel Garcia, Anna Jay and many others a platform to learn more. The former WWE Superstar seems to be betting on the future and is currently working to elevate the ROH World Championship in his first reign.

On the latest edition of Swerve Strickland & Monteasy on Swerve City, Britt Baker stated that she was in awe of Jamie Hayter and Anna Jay, who continue to work hard and learn more about the industry despite working with a legend like Jericho:

"Jamie Hayter, she just got a later start to TV than the rest of us, but she's a rockstar. That's my main girl. Anna Jay, who is literally a baby, has been learning professional wrestling matches on live TV, she's so inexperienced, but she's a star. She's improving so insanely fast. She's so hungry to learn. She walks out with Chris Jericho now. For some people, that might get to your head, 'oh I don't need to keep working.' She always wants to work and learn. I have nothing but respect for Anna Jay." (H/T Fightful)

Chris Jericho is considered an AEW locker room leader

Following the backstage brawl at All Out, it was reported that Chris Jericho confronted CM Punk, calling him a 'cancer' and accusing him of being 'detrimental' to the AEW locker room.

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and The Wizard allegedly headed talent meetings after the incident. The 51-year old star has never shied away from voicing his opinions and thoughts on the happenings in the industry.

At 51 years old, Jericho is still working as hard as ever. He's now won titles in nearly every promotion he's ever been associated with, from Undisputed WWE Champion to ROH Champion and everything in between. He is set to face a mystery opponent for his title this week.

