Top AEW star provides an update on injury, likely to be out for "weeks"

The AEW roster has undergone another shake-up after one of its top stars suffered an injury that could potentially set them back for months. Matt Jackson has now updated fans on his partially torn bicep, and it seems like he might not be out for as long as initially believed.

According to reports, Jackson suffered his injury sometime during the nine-man Trios Championship match at AEW Revolution. The House of Black ended up walking away with the gold, coincidentally allowing the star to get some much-needed time off to rehab his injury.

During the latest episode of Being The Elite, Matt Jackson explained his injury and the alternate forms of rehabilitation that he'll seek instead.

"It's a partially torn bicep," he explained. "After consulting with multiple doctors and wrestlers ... who have suffered the exact same injury, I've decided not to do the surgery. Instead, we are on our way to [Los Angeles] to start other forms of therapy. These other forms of therapy shall turn what would've been months out on the shelf to only just weeks."

Jackson continued, emphasizing that he feels good and is hopeful that he'll recover soon.

"I feel pretty good. I don't know if I'm just a freak; [my wife] Dana says I am. [Dana, off-camera: 'You are.'] But I feel pretty good. So the hope is let's get in there, let's do these other therapies, let's do the [platelet-rich plasma injections], and let's get me back in the ring ASAP." (H/T WrestlingInc)

While not a fully-fledged member of The Elite, Don Callis also recently suffered a gruesome injury during a backstage attack at the hands of The Blackpool Combat Club.

The Young Bucks contemplated retirement after the backstage brawl at AEW All Out 2022

The Brawl Out Incident brought many of AEW's backstage issues to light and became an unfortunate stain on the promotion. While fans were upset by the controversy, it seems like it also deeply affected The Young Bucks.

During the premiere episode of AEW: All Access, The Jackson brothers revealed that they had private talks about hanging up their boots.

"We swear, Matt said that 'maybe let's just retire?' But taking bumps for the first time in two months... It got my blood going and I know we did the right move by coming back."

Despite this, there were rumors that The Young Bucks could potentially jump over to WWE once their contracts expire. Fans will simply have to be patient until then.

