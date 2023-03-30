Top AEW stars contemplated retirement after All Out incident

In a shocking revelation, two top AEW stars admitted that they were considering retiring from professional wrestling after the infamous All Out 2022 brawl. The top stars in question are The Young Bucks.

Former AEW world champion, CM Punk, went on a rant during the post-All Out media scrum, where he made critical remarks about Colt Cabana, Adam Page, and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). This allegedly led to a backstage altercation between The Elite and The Voice of the Voiceless, which resulted in all of them getting suspended.

During the premier episode of AEW: All Access, the Jackson brothers revealed that they contemplated retirement during their eight-week suspension after the "brawl out." The Young Bucks, who are known for their high-flying and innovative moves, said that they lost their passion for wrestling after the alleged altercation.

However, after they took their first bumps back in the ring, they realized that this is where they wanted to be.

"We swear, Matt said that 'maybe let's just retire?' But taking bumps for the first time in two months... It got my blood going and I know we did the right move by coming back."

Check out the clip below:

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Young Bucks swore that they contemplated retiring after the events of All Out last year.



The Elite returned at AEW Full Gear, but Punk's status remains unknown. The incident caused a lot of controversy within the wrestling community. It seems like it had a profound impact on the Young Bucks.

Former AEW Tag Team Champion talks about facing The Young Bucks in a rubber match

Dax Harwood, one-half of FTR, has expressed his interest in having a third encounter with the Young Bucks, despite past personal issues between the two teams.

In an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Harwood stated that he is willing to put personal issues aside and focus on the business of wrestling.

“I’m in the business for the business, that’s it. If I can make friends along the way, man, that’s f**king cool, and if I don’t, that’s okay too because I’m in the business for the business, and right now the biggest business I want to do is—I want there to, there should be a story between, at the very least myself and Cash [Wheeler] and The Young Bucks. I mean there should be a real story, you know there’s a rubber match that’s got to come soon, and if personal issues can be put to the side, this can make a lot of money." [13:41-14:26]

Check out the interview below:

While it remains to be seen if a third match between the two teams will ever happen, Harwood is open to the idea and willing to move forward from any past animosity.

What are your thoughts on the Young Bucks' comments on retirement? Sound off in the comments section below.

