Top AEW star reacts to Charlotte Flair reaching major milestone in WWE

AEW star Andrade El Idolo took to social media to share his thoughts on wife Charlotte Flair's ninth anniversary of her WWE NXT in-ring debut.

Flair fought her first televised match on the July 17, 2013 episode of NXT, where she beat Bayley. From there, The Queen carved out an impressive career as she is now a record 13-time women's champion.

As of today, Charlotte is currently out of action and tied the knot with El Idolo last May. Her last match was a loss at an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash against Ronda Rousey, who won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Andrade sent a heartfelt message over Flair's latest career milestone. The AEW star uttered a Spanish phrase that translates to "let's get some more."

"The best and the beast. Vamos por más!!!" Andrade tweeted.

Check out his response below:

On last Friday's Rampage, Andrade and his "La Faccion Ingobernable" were involved in the tag team match between Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta Oscuro). The former tag team champions were victorious despite numerous interferences, especially from Rush.

AEW star Andrade El Idolo set the record straight about his injury status

Last month, President Tony Khan revealed that Andrade El Idolo suffered an injury in his match against Rey Fenix at Rampage on June 24. Since then,

El Idolo hasn't been in action and has accompanied Rush, who had made his AEW in-ring debut at that point.

Andrade finally broke his silence to confirm that there was nothing serious about his injury. He emphasized that he's used to extreme pain because he's been in the business for almost two decades.

El Idolo's La Faccion Ingobernable is currently embroiled in a feud with the Lucha Brothers. It will be interesting to see when Andrade returns to in-ring action and if there will be possible additions to his faction soon.

What are your thoughts on Andrade El Idolo's message to Charlotte Flair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far