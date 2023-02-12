Top AEW star reacts to viral clip of an unmasked Rey Mysterio

A recent clip of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio went viral on social media. AEW star Daniel Garcia reacted to the clip.

An unmasked Rey Mysterio was recently spotted at an airport refusing to sign multiple autographs for fans. Some fans had several photos, action figures, and Funko toys for the former WWE Champion to sign, and he mentioned that his promotion does not allow him to sign them anymore.

Fans tried to reason with him, claiming that they were fans of the Luchador for a long time, but Rey Mysterio denied their request and stated that they wanted him to sign multiple items because they wanted to sell them online.

AEW star and member of The Jericho Appreciation Society, Daniel Garcia, reacted to the viral clip calling the Master of the 619 the Greatest of All Time.

Fans react to Rey Mysterio's viral clip

Not only Daniel Garcia but several members of the wrestling world reacted to the clip.

People sided with the WWE SmackDown Superstar and wondered why people who claim to be fans were getting upset with Mysterio for not signing a ton of their Funko Pops when they showed up unannounced at the airport.

Check out the reactions below:

People sided with the WWE SmackDown Superstar and wondered why people who claim to be fans were getting upset with Mysterio for not signing a ton of their Funko Pops when they showed up unannounced at the airport.

Pat Dooley @UrsTrulyDooley



Autographs are cool. Photographs are cool. Consent is cooler. Don't be "that guy." There's a time and place for signings and pics. This ain't it.

wrestlers are not obliged to sign anything, especially when you show up at the airport and the hotels their staying at, they have been making that known for years and y'all continue to ignore it.

Wrestlers are people. I shouldn't have to say something so obvious, but stop bothering wrestlers at airports or when they're clearly tired or busy. It's basic human decency.

Robbie Fox of Barstool Wrestling called the fans scumbags for pressuring Mysterio to sign every item they had.

Robbie Fox of Barstool Wrestling called the fans scumbags for pressuring Mysterio to sign every item they had.

These people are such scumbags for acting like Rey is the bad guy for not wanting to sign their RIDICULOUS boards full of taped on Funkos and their boxes for obvious resale. Then they post the video of Rey no mask like they've never even heard of kayfabe. Infuriating.

Cultaholic's Tom Campbell mentioned that airports are highly stressful for celebrities, and thus they shouldn't have to deal with disrespectful fans as well. He also noted that Mysterio handled the situation well.

Tom Campbell mentioned that airports are highly stressful for celebrities, and thus they shouldn't have to deal with disrespectful fans as well. He also noted that Mysterio handled the situation well.

Airports are stressful at the best of times. You can't rock up to Arrivals with 300 Funko Pops you want signing then get angry when you're told to, rightfully and respectfully, sod off!

The majority of people noted that if fans need things to be signed, then they need to attend meet-and-greet events and not ambush wrestlers in an airport.

I dunno how they're allowed to do this. Aren't there rules about lingering in airports even though you're not flying anywhere? There defo should be

WWE has those too and WWE has now made it a rule in the contracts that's a Superstars can only sign they're autographs at meet and greets and panels and things like that because the fans are just going to get the money for themselves they don't care about anyone else but themself

Although he refused to sign all the posters and toys, the WWE Superstar did offer to sign one of the items for everyone.

