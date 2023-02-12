Top AEW star reacts to viral clip of an unmasked Rey Mysterio

A recent clip of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio went viral on social media. AEW star Daniel Garcia reacted to the clip.
An unmasked Rey Mysterio was recently spotted at an airport refusing to sign multiple autographs for fans. Some fans had several photos, action figures, and Funko toys for the former WWE Champion to sign, and he mentioned that his promotion does not allow him to sign them anymore.
Fans tried to reason with him, claiming that they were fans of the Luchador for a long time, but Rey Mysterio denied their request and stated that they wanted him to sign multiple items because they wanted to sell them online.
AEW star and member of The Jericho Appreciation Society, Daniel Garcia, reacted to the viral clip calling the Master of the 619 the Greatest of All Time.
Fans react to Rey Mysterio's viral clip
Not only Daniel Garcia but several members of the wrestling world reacted to the clip.
People sided with the WWE SmackDown Superstar and wondered why people who claim to be fans were getting upset with Mysterio for not signing a ton of their Funko Pops when they showed up unannounced at the airport.
Check out the reactions below:
Robbie Fox of Barstool Wrestling called the fans scumbags for pressuring Mysterio to sign every item they had.
Cultaholic's Tom Campbell mentioned that airports are highly stressful for celebrities, and thus they shouldn't have to deal with disrespectful fans as well. He also noted that Mysterio handled the situation well.
The majority of people noted that if fans need things to be signed, then they need to attend meet-and-greet events and not ambush wrestlers in an airport.
Although he refused to sign all the posters and toys, the WWE Superstar did offer to sign one of the items for everyone.
