Top AEW star recalls backstage beef with current champion; claims WWE legend John Cena and Sheamus never 'complained' about his work

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has peeled back the curtain on backstage beef he had with top star Sammy Guevara, who claimed the former WWE superstar worked too stiff.

Andrade and Guevara worked together regularly throughout the first portion of 2022, with El Idolo challenging for Sammy's AEW TNT Championship on two different occasions.

The two men were later on opposite teams for the Tornado Trios match at Revolution, which also involved Sting, Darby Allin, and the Hardy Family Office.

All of the matches that the two had were highly praised by fans, even though Andrade didn't pick up the victory on any occasion when he shared the ring with Guevara in AEW.

Caleb @Grapple_PW



Sammy is having bangers every week, and Andrade doesn’t miss either. **** Andrade El Idolo vs. Sammy Guevara; Essential ViewingSammy is having bangers every week, and Andrade doesn’t miss either. **** #AEWRampage Andrade El Idolo vs. Sammy Guevara; Essential Viewing Sammy is having bangers every week, and Andrade doesn’t miss either. **** #AEWRampage https://t.co/BsMAuJ93dM

Speaking in an interview with Mas Luchas, Andrade revealed that he had an issue with Sammy Guevara after the former TNT Champion went behind his back and complained about him.

"I am going to say his name, it was Sammy Guevara. I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard. It's wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that's all there was to it," said Andrade. [H/T Fightful].

The former United States Champion compared Guevara complaining about him to WWE Superstars John Cena, Sheamus, and The Miz, who stated that none of those guys ever complained about getting hit hard by El Idolo.

"It's funny because not even in WWE. For example, Sheamus likes to hit, and all my respect for him because he loves to hit hard and loves the strikes. He is wild. Even The Miz likes to throw strikes. Not even John Cena complained about me, so if he did not complain, imagine this kid who is just starting, but there's that." [H/T Fightful].

Andrade El Idolo also commented on the backstage brawl that happened at AEW All Out

The conversation about Andrade's backstage beef with Sammy Guevara stemmed from being asked about the now infamous backstage brawl at the AEW All Out pay-per-view between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite.

Bullet Cast : Elite Podcasting @BulletCast

Kenny Omega,

Matt and Nick Jackson,

Pat Buck,

Christopher Daniels,

Michael Nakazawa,

and Brandon Cutler BREAKING NEWS: Sports Illustrated reports the list of those in AEW receiving suspensions for their involvement in the melee that occured after All Out includes:Kenny Omega,Matt and Nick Jackson,Pat Buck,Christopher Daniels,Michael Nakazawa,and Brandon Cutler #AEW BREAKING NEWS: Sports Illustrated reports the list of those in AEW receiving suspensions for their involvement in the melee that occured after All Out includes:Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler #AEW. https://t.co/2gj3P01d1E

Andrade admitted that he didn't know anything about the altercation until after the event, learning about it the way most people did: through social media.

"I learned about the gossip initially via social media with many headlines saying "The guy fought this guy" and all that. Everyone usually stays in the same hotel on Wednesday for Dynamite until the Thursday after. I trained in the gym and then a guy reached out to me and asked if I had heard about the altercation and I was like "What? When? What happened?!" said Andrade. [H/T Fightful]

Do you agree with Andrade El Idolo's comments about Sammy Guevara? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far