Top AEW star looks back at historic moment with CM Punk in WWE; Big E responds

Serena Deeb recently took to Twitter to look back at the decade-old segment she shared with fellow AEW star CM Punk in WWE.

It's worth recalling that Deeb was once part of the Punk-led 'Straight Edge Society' faction. Doc Gallows and Joey Mercury were also part of the group, who recruited other members by shaving their heads. On the January 22nd 2010 episode of WWE SmackDown, Serena Deeb went through the same initiation.

On the 12-year anniversary of the historical segment, a wrestling enthusiast shared the clip on Twitter. The Woman of a Thousand Holds quickly acknowledged the throwback moment and retweeted it. She said her hair had grown back with time and lauded The Second City Saint for being a 'good barber.'

"January 22, 2010. 12 years ago today. Damn. Time flies. Hair grows back. & @cmpunk is a pretty good barber. LFG! @allelitewrestling," Serena Deeb tweeted.

Former WWE Champion Big E responded to Deeb's tweet, saying he remembered watching her segment and revealed that the entire FCW locker room was happy for her that night:

"I still remember watching this backstage at an FCW house show in an armory and the whole locker room was so happy for you," Big E replied.

Last year, Serena Deeb disclosed that WWE gave her a bonus for getting bald. Although the former NWA Women's Champion had an underwhelming stint with Vince McMahon's promotion, she has a few fond memories thanks to her association with CM Punk.

Serena Deeb is interested in teaming up with CM Punk again

#AEWDynamite I just realized CM Punk, Serena Deeb and Doc Gallows are all in AEW. They can easily reunite the Straight Edge Society. I just realized CM Punk, Serena Deeb and Doc Gallows are all in AEW. They can easily reunite the Straight Edge Society. 😆#AEWDynamite https://t.co/seJshtyb8v

Now that destiny has brought Punk and Deeb under the same roof again, fans may see a reunion between the two stars down the road.

A little while ago, Deeb expressed her interest in teaming up with the former WWE Champion, though she clarified that there wouldn't be a Straight Edge Society reunion:

"It wouldn’t be the Straight Edge Society [if CM Punk and I teamed up again]. That’s — we’ve evolved, we’ve all evolved past that but, I’d love to team with Punk again to be honest with you so.

Since Punk and Deeb are portraying different personas at the moment, it is unlikely that the company will put them together.

