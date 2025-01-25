Top AEW star received a call from William Regal to return to WWE in 2017 - "He asked me a very odd question"

Aside from a short stint in AEW in 2022, William Regal has been an important component of WWE for many years. However, when he called Shelton Benjamin about a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2017, the English veteran posed a confusing question.

Shelton Benjamin was released from WWE in 2010 and spent years building himself back up on the independent scene before returning to the company in 2017. In a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, The Gold Star described his mindset when he rejoined the sports entertainment juggernaut:

"When I went back to WWE, I had bigger expectations. One, in my head, I always felt like if you had ever done anything worth memory in WWE, there’s always a chance you’ve gotta go back. So, in my head, I always felt like I was going to go back. I didn’t know it was going to take six or seven years, but in my head, I always knew I was going to go back."

However, a call from William Regal set off some red flags, when the Englishman asked Shelton Benjamin about his willingness to put other talent over. Benjamin noted how he didn't quite notice the writing on the wall right away:

"First, I got a call from William Regal, and he asked me a very odd question. I didn’t quite see the writing on the wall at the time when he asked me because he asked me, he basically said that he’d been asked to contact me and ask me if I were brought back, am I willing to help other talent get over, or do I want more. I remember going, well, of course I’m gonna want more, that had been what I was doing before I left, helping other talent get over at the cost of my own career. I didn’t get it." [H/T Fightful]

The AEW star went on to discuss how disappointed he was with his contract, which paid him less than his first run with the company due to how the business had changed during his time away.

Shelton Benjamin is enjoying a career resurgence in AEW

WWE released Shelton Benjamin once again in September 2023, putting an end to his six-year run. The Gold Standard recently expressed his frustration over the demise of The Hurt Business before he departed. Still, he was able to reunite with MVP and Bobby Lashley outside the company.

The three soon joined AEW, where they formed The Hurt Syndicate. Benjamin has enjoyed a spotlight in Tony Khan's promotion, both in the Continental Classic Tournament and as part of a tag team with Lashley.

The two finally got their hands on gold this past week when they defeated Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. While this might seem like the top of the mountain, judging by how dominant The Hurt Syndicate has been, it could be just the beginning of a legendary run for the faction.

