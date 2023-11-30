Top AEW star received "seven-figure" offer from major promotion - Reports

AEW recently signed a major star who had interest from WWE as well. However, according to reports, the latter was also offered a huge contract from IMPACT Wrestling.

The star in question is none other than the current IWGP UK/US Champion, Will Ospreay, who was announced as the latest signing of All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear 2023. Ospreay has established himself as one of the top names in professional wrestling and also had interest from WWE and IMPACT Wrestling but chose to sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

According to a recent report from PW Insider, The Aerial Assassin was offered a seven-figured type deal from IMPACT Wrestling:

"One Impact source conceded that the offer they made to Will Ospreay was likely the largest offer to a single star since Anthem took over ownership of the company, Admitting it was a "seven-figure level offer.” - PWInsider"

AEW star Will Ospreay claims he has built trust with Tony Khan

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay claims that he has earned Tony Khan's trust.

The Aerial Assassin was announced as the newest star to sign with All Elite Wrestling by Tony Khan at Full Gear 2023. Ospreay was rumored to potentially move to WWE; however, the Stamford-based promotion might have to wait until his deal with AEW expires.

Will Ospreay has already performed in major AEW shows in the past, including Forbidden Door, WrestleDream, and All In. The company's working relationship with NJPW allowed Ospreay and other NJPW talent to appear in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The current IWGP UK/US Champion Will Ospreay talked about his relationship with AEW CEO Tony Khan:

"I said my focus was on Japan, and he respected that. I'll always remember how he respected how I felt," said Will Ospreay.

Ospreay further said that the trust and respect he has built with Tony Khan means a lot to him:

"People need to remember this – since then, I've built a trust and respect with Tony. That's very important to me. When Tony had me work matches for AEW, like I did this summer at All In at Wembley Stadium, he didn't have to do that. He trusted me. That meant the world to me," Ospreay added. [H/T :Wrestling Inc]

