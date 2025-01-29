Top AEW star refuses WWE Hall of Fame induction

A top AEW star says he might refuse to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He has had a legendary wrestling career and competed all around the world.

Chris Jericho is one of the most well-known professional wrestlers of all time. He had an incredible run during his time in the WWE. He also built an impressive resume that consists of being the first-ever Undisputed Champion, multi-time Intercontinental, World Champion, and Grand Slam Champion. A resume like this makes him a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, Jericho isn't keen on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

During a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, the AEW star said he doesn't care much about the WWE Hall of Fame and might refuse to attend the event.

"I’m not one of those guys who cares about the Hall of Fame because I don’t think it’s really real anyway. In some ways, it’s like, 'Eh, whatever.' In other ways, I want to pull a Sex Pistols and just refuse to show up. Send a letter saying, 'Do not mention my name,' like Axl Rose did. What a great wrestling thing to do."

He further added that he already considers himself a Hall of Famer, and the induction ceremony is just for fans.

"It’s great that guys go in there and I’m glad they get a chance to, but I’m already a Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is up here [points to head]. It’s more for the fans. At this point in time, I could get put in the Hall of Fame and maybe get booed out of the building." [H/T Ringside News]

Sex Pistols is a legendary English punk rock band that refused to appear when it was inducted into the 2006 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

AEW star Chris Jericho doubts that he'll get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame while being an active performer

Generally, a wrestler is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after he/she has hung up their boots. However, the Stamford-based promotion made the exception in 2023 when they inducted Rey Mysterio while he was still an active performer in the ring. In 2024, the company again inducted another active performer, Paul Heyman, into the Hall of Fame.

Despite this, Jericho said in the same interview with The Toronto Sun that he won't be inducted as long as he is an active performer. So, he plans to focus on his career in AEW and will retire when he feels the time is right.

"For right here, right now, I’m enjoying what I’m still doing and I definitely wouldn’t go in the Hall of Fame if I’m still actively performing in the ring. We’ll see where it goes. For right now, I feel good, I’m doing great work, and when I feel it’s time to hang up the boots, I will do so." [H/T Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see if AEW star Chris Jericho will reject his WWE Hall of Fame induction when the time comes.

