Top AEW star remembers Bray Wyatt - "I feel like his spirit powered that match"

A top AEW star recently remembered Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), whose untimely demise in August 2023 sent the wrestling fraternity into mourning.

Many professional wrestlers have paid tribute in different ways to one of the most creative minds in the business. During the most recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, AEW Swerve Strickland praised the Eater of the World for the brilliance he brought to the screen:

"I remember when The Fiend was really going, there was a lot of chatter that it wasn't for them, as a fan. I was like, 'No, this is brilliant work.' I don't think people really appreciated the brilliance he was bringing to the screen and a lot of risks he was taking, week by week, which is not easy to do," Swerve Strickland said. [H/t Wrestling Inc]

Strickland's gear during his Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear was inspired by the gear worn by The Fiend Bray Wyatt. The leader of the Mogul Embassy said he wanted to show his appreciation for the multi-time WWE Champion. Strickland added that it felt like Spirit of Bray Wyatt powered his match at Full Gear:

"I just wanted to show appreciation that the love and influence wasn't lost. I'm a horror person, and I was really happy to see a new age of horror brought to the screen in an industry that I love and I was like, 'Man, that was a revolutionary.' I wanted to take a little piece of that into what I was doing [at Full Gear]. If anything, I feel like his spirit powered that match," Swerve Strickland said. [H/t Wrestling Inc]

Swerve Strickland is a favorite to win AEW's Continental Classic

Strickland is currently the hottest star in AEW and has been on a roll recently after racking up wins over some of the biggest names in the Jacksonville-based company. The 33-year-old's work, over the past few months, has been applauded by fans and critics, and many believe it to be the right time for him to win some gold.

Strickland recently scored two consecutive victories over the former World Champion Hangman Adam Page, which propelled him to be a favorite to win the ongoing Continental Classic tournament.

As per Bet Online, Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland are the top two stars most likely to win the tournament, with betting odds of +150 and + 185.

