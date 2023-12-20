Top AEW star removed from upcoming show 

A top AEW star, who made his previous appearance on weekly programming two months ago, has been removed from an upcoming professional wrestling show.

The star in question is the former AEW International Champion, Rey Fenix. The 32-year-old defended the International title against Orange Cassidy at Dynamite Title Tuesday on October 10, 2023. The Freshly Squeezed scored the victory over Fenix to become a two-time Champion. Shortly after the match, it was reported that Rey Fenix was facing Visa issues and would take a hiatus from AEW programming for an unknown period.

The Mexa King was scheduled to return to the wrestling ring in a match against Samuray Del Sol during a Prestige Wrestling event, Roseland 7, on January 5, 2024, at Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon.

However, the promotion recently announced on social media that Fenix will not compete at the event due to an injury, and Lio Rush will replace him for the scheduled match.

"🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Due to an injury REY FENIX cannot compete... SAMURAY DEL SOL will now face LIO RUSH at #PrestigeRoseland 7!"

Jon Moxley recalls being concussed in the first 30 seconds during his AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday match

Jon Moxley lost the International Title to Rey Fenix at the Dynamite Grand Slam on September 20, 2023. During the match, the former WWE Champion suffered a concussion, which sidelined him for over a month. It was later reported that the Jacksonville-based company had to change the result on the fly due to Moxley's condition.

During an interview with The Messenger, Moxley revealed that the concussion happened in the first 30 seconds of the match and it felt like he was in outer space.

"Moxley exclusively told The Messenger the concussion happened "30 seconds in," which ultimately sent him to "f***in' outer space for like 10 minutes."

As the match progressed, the 38-year-old kept getting lost and couldn't figure out where he was.

"I just kept getting progressively more lost and couldn't figure out where the f*** I was. Then I had this moment of clarity, 'Oh, I’m f***ed up. I gotta get the f*** out of here.'" Jon Moxley said. [H/T: The Messenger]

