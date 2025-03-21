Top AEW star to return after a year and align with MJF to challenge The Hurt Business? Looking at the chances

The AEW World Championship remains at the top of MJF's goals, but setbacks and surprise happenings seem to be keeping the polarizing pro wrestler from regaining his spot as the face of the company. Now that MVP and The Hurt Syndicate have entered the picture, the rumor mill is running wide open on potential stablemates for the controversial Long Island native.

This week's Dynamite saw MJF reiterate his plans to become a two-time AEW World Champion and admit he's considering MVP's offer because he may need a clique of his own to deal with The Death Riders. Maxwell Jacob Friedman will have an answer for The Hurt Syndicate on next week's Dynamite, but he reminded everyone how he got burned by his last partner, Adam Cole. He has had issues with multiple ex-allies, including one major name rumored to return for a big reunion: Wardlow.

Wardlow has been on the shelf with a knee injury since Spring 2024 but is expected to return at any time. The three-time TNT Champion was rumored to return and go against MJF at Revolution, but now there's talk that we could see Wardlow and MJF reunite to challenge Lashley and Benjamin for the World Tag Team Championship.

The Salt of The Earth is heavily rumored to reunite his fan-favorite heel faction from MLW: The Dynasty. The group featured top free agents Hammerstone and Richard Holliday, among others. Hammerstone and Wardlow could be the perfect muscle for a new MJF-led faction.

Tony Khan could pull a big swerve on Dynamite with MVP and MJF actually linking up to grow The Hurt Syndicate. Their history was referenced on Dynamite, and that goes back to May 2018 when Friedman ended up defeating Porter at Intimidation Games in a big upset, which was his seventh match for the company, on his way to the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

AEW Dynamite update for next week

All Elite Wrestling will invade the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, MN for next week's Dynamite. The episode will feature more build for Dynasty.

AEW has announced that International Champion Kenny Omega will address his Dynasty match with Ricochet and Mike Bailey on next week's episode. MJF will also be on the show to give an answer to The Hurt Syndicate.

AEW will also tape ROH TV next Wednesday in St. Paul. Next week's Collision on March 29 will be held at the University of Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI.

