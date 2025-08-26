Top AEW star reveals several people from WWE have reached out to him after devastating neck injury

A former AEW champion made a huge revelation regarding WWE personalities contacting him. Will Ospreay, one of the most charismatic and athletic stars of the promotion, will be taking off to undergo neck surgery after Forbidden Door.The Aerial Assassin hurt his neck earlier this year. Death Riders wrote him off at All In, but he returned to the ring ahead of surgery at Forbidden Door. Despite not being fully clear, he entered the ring in a Lights Out Steel Cage bout to take down the Death Riders. After the babyface team emerged victorious, Jon Moxley targeted Will's neck, and he was stretchered out of the stadium.While speaking with Metro, the former International Champion said that personalities from WWE contacted him and asked him if he needed any assistance concerning his neck surgery.“I’ve got people in (WWE) that I’ve never met before in my entire life, that have reached out because of this neck injury, and they have gone, ‘Hey, if you need a doctor, or if there’s any questions that need to be answered.’ Every single one of them are super lovely. And I wish them all the best. I really do,&quot; Ospreay said. [H/T - Metro]WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKWill Ospreay says people in WWE reached out to him after learning about his neck injury: “I’ve got people in (WWE) that I’ve never met before in my entire life, that have reached out because of this neck injury, and they have gone, ‘Hey, if you need a doctor, or if there’s anyWill Ospreay cannot move his arm after AEW Forbidden DoorThe Aerial Assassin may have damaged his neck further at AEW Forbidden Door. The Death Riders showed no mercy towards his injury.After Moxley's brutal attack on Ospreay's neck, the injury worsened, and Will said that he wasn't able to pick up his left arm.&quot;I can't pick my arm up. It's my left one. I can't pick it. Right one, I can move. Rightnone's fine.....Should I go to the left? You got a board? Have you got one? F**king hell, man. This hurts. Guys, I'm in f**king agony, man. This is killing me,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see when he returns to AEW from injury.