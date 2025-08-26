  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Will Ospreay
  • Top AEW star reveals several people from WWE have reached out to him after devastating neck injury

Top AEW star reveals several people from WWE have reached out to him after devastating neck injury

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Aug 26, 2025 01:37 GMT
A top AEW star suffered a career-threatening injury [Image Credit: AEW
A top AEW star suffered a career-threatening injury [Image Credit: AEW's X]

A former AEW champion made a huge revelation regarding WWE personalities contacting him. Will Ospreay, one of the most charismatic and athletic stars of the promotion, will be taking off to undergo neck surgery after Forbidden Door.

Ad

The Aerial Assassin hurt his neck earlier this year. Death Riders wrote him off at All In, but he returned to the ring ahead of surgery at Forbidden Door. Despite not being fully clear, he entered the ring in a Lights Out Steel Cage bout to take down the Death Riders. After the babyface team emerged victorious, Jon Moxley targeted Will's neck, and he was stretchered out of the stadium.

While speaking with Metro, the former International Champion said that personalities from WWE contacted him and asked him if he needed any assistance concerning his neck surgery.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I’ve got people in (WWE) that I’ve never met before in my entire life, that have reached out because of this neck injury, and they have gone, ‘Hey, if you need a doctor, or if there’s any questions that need to be answered.’ Every single one of them are super lovely. And I wish them all the best. I really do," Ospreay said. [H/T - Metro]
Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Will Ospreay cannot move his arm after AEW Forbidden Door

The Aerial Assassin may have damaged his neck further at AEW Forbidden Door. The Death Riders showed no mercy towards his injury.

After Moxley's brutal attack on Ospreay's neck, the injury worsened, and Will said that he wasn't able to pick up his left arm.

"I can't pick my arm up. It's my left one. I can't pick it. Right one, I can move. Rightnone's fine.....Should I go to the left? You got a board? Have you got one? F**king hell, man. This hurts. Guys, I'm in f**king agony, man. This is killing me," he said.
Ad

It will be interesting to see when he returns to AEW from injury.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications