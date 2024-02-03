Top AEW star's documentary is coming to Netflix amid the streamer's deal with WWE 

A top AEW star's documentary is soon coming to Netflix amid the streaming giant recently striking a deal with WWE to broadcast RAW from January 2025. The performer in question is Ric Flair, who's among wrestling's biggest names.

The Nature Boy's illustrious, decades-long career makes him one of the most recognizable names in the wrestling industry. Flair has performed for every major promotion in the world, be it WWE, WCW, or TNA, or his current employer, AEW, where he's associated with Sting in a non-wrestling capacity.

Back in 2017, Ric Flair was the subject of a documentary episode titled Nature Boy, as part of ESPN's popular, multi-season series, 30 for 30. The feature charted Flair's incredible yet topsy-turvey journey in the wrestling business. The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter to share a picture, sharing that Nature Boy would be available to stream on Netflix on Monday, February 5.

For those unaware, Netflix will also become the home to WWE RAW from January 2025 as it recently struck a ten-year deal with the global wrestling juggernaut.

Dutch Mantell doesn't want Ric Flair to wrestle in AEW

On an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast last month, the former WWE veteran made it clear he had no interest in seeing Ric Flair taking on Sting in the latter's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. Mantell went as far as to say that even imagining Flair returning to the ring was like a "bad dream."

“Please don’t bring that… God, that’s a nightmare. That’s having a recurring bad dream, I think, to bring Flair back. Flair’s last match was enough," said Dutch Mantell.

The Icon is set to team up with Darby Allin to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW Tag Team Championships on next week's Dynamite.

