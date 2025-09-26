  • home icon
Top AEW star's huge debut match outside company announced

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 26, 2025 15:05 GMT
AEW
Top AEW star set to compete in a different promotion [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

A top AEW star is set to make his debut for another promotion later this month. He is heading over to Japan to wrestle at the upcoming DDT Pro-Wrestling event on September 28.

The Dark Order member Evil Uno is set to compete at the next DDT-Pro Wrestling event in Japan's iconic Korakuen Hall. Uno has established himself as a prominent figure in All Elite Wrestling over the past few years. As part of The Dark Order, the 38-year-old star has become a popular name due to his enigmatic nature and character. And now he is set to participate in a huge tag team match in Japan.

As per DDT-Pro Wrestling's official X account, Evil Uno will team up with Danshoku Dieno to battle against Harahima and Jun Akiyama. The promotion is advertising it as a special tag team match to raise the excitement among the fans.

Check out the X post below:

AEW's Evil Uno reacts to his match announcement at DDT-Pro Wrestling

Evil Uno is a huge name for DDT-Pro Wrestling, and therefore, his addition to the September 28 event has made a lot of buzz among the promotion's fans. The AEW star also shared a message ahead of his upcoming showdown to raise the hype.

Taking to X, Uno reshared DDT-Pro Wrestling's post with a message of his own. He counted that he is only two days away from making his debut for the Japanese promotion. It seems like the 38-year-old is passionate about stepping into the ring at Korakuen Hall later this week.

"Two days away from Evil Uno in DDT!" he wrote

Check out his X post below:

Evil Uno's last match in AEW was on the May 8, 2025, episode of Collision. He teamed up with Alex Reynolds to take on The Don Callis Family. Despite being inactive in All Elite Wrestling, The Dark Order member has been regularly competing in the independent circuit. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for him when he competes in Japan this week.

