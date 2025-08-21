Top AEW star set to make debut for another wrestling promotion

AEW is the land of factions. Groups such as The Hurt Syndicate, The Don Callis Family, The Opps, The Death Riders, Triangle of Madness, and more are immensely popular. Interestingly, The Dark Order is also quite loved and respected. The Dark Order is one of the oldest factions in All Elite Wrestling. Formed in 2019, it currently consists of Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Brodie Lee Jr. (leader). Once upon a time, it was led by Brodie Lee Jr.'s father, the legendary, now deceased, Mr. Brodie Lee. Interestingly, a few hours ago, it was revealed that its member, Evil Uno, is going to make his DDT Pro-Wrestling debut on September 28. DDT Pro-Wrestling is a Japanese professional wrestling promotion based in Shinjuku, Tokyo. It was founded in 1997, and it specializes in comedy wrestling. Many enjoy their style and programs. But others despise them. Several current AEW stars, such as Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and more, have wrestled for this promotion. Hopefully, Uno's time there will be memorable. AEW star Darby Allin on former The Dark Order leader Mr. Brodie LeeIn a 2024 appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast, former TNT Champion Darby Allin revealed that when the former Luke Harper signed with All Elite Wrestling, he went to Tony Khan to request a match with him. &quot;Brodie Lee, by far (is someone I always wanted to work with that I did not get the chance to). When he first came to AEW, I went up to Tony Khan, I was like, ‘I need to wrestle that guy!’ It just never fit. Storyline-wise, it never fit and it’s very unfortunate of the passing of him. But that was the guy. I don’t know why. It just felt like there was something we could have done really, really special.&quot; said Allin. [H/T: Post Wrestling]Darby Allin, Golden Lovers, Will Ospreay &amp; Hiroshi Tanahashi will lock horns with Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd at Forbidden Door 2025, which is scheduled to take place this weekend.