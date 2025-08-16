Former AEW Champion Targeting World Record at Forbidden Door Next Week

A former AEW champion has set his sights on achieving a world record at Forbidden Door this month. The star will be in action at the pay-per-view.It was reported earlier that the main event of Forbidden Door will be the epic 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match. One of the participants in that match is Will Ospreay, the star who made the match happen. The former International Champion returned to AEW at Dynamite this week after a brief hiatus following All In: Texas. The Aerial Assassin saved Darby Allin from an assault by the Death Riders.A few hours ago, an update about tickets sold for Forbidden Door appeared on X, which reported that 16,620 tickets had been sold and about 770 remained with nine days left for the event. This post prompted a response from Ospreay, who asked what the world record for the loudest indoor crowd roar was.&quot;What’s the world record for loudest indoor arena crowd roar ?? 👀 “And remember the sound……” @AEW @TheO2,&quot; wrote Ospreay.AEW's Will Ospreay called major RevPro star a &quot;bit*h&quot;At a RevPro event in 2024, MJF faced Michael Oku for his American Championship. Although the Salt of the Earth successfully defended his title, he still attacked Oku and Amira Blair, who were ringside. However, Will Ospreay came out to save Blair before Frideman could cause serious harm.Recently, Fightful's Corey Brennan shared a video of Ospreay kicking Blair in the stomach on X, an incident that happened months before MJF v. Oku. Blair then responded to this video and said:&quot;Also he forgets but when when @WillOspreay did save me from MJF he said 'no one bullies that b***h but me' and I still think that’s the only nice thing he’s ever said to me. He’s ok tbf.&quot;You can check out her tweet on X here.Ospreay is set to team up with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to face The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks at Forbidden Door in the Lights Out Steel Cage Match.