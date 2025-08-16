Former AEW Champion Targeting World Record at Forbidden Door Next Week

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 16, 2025 18:01 GMT
The star went on a brief hiatus after AEW All In 2025 [Image from AEW
The star went on a brief hiatus after AEW All In 2025 [Image from AEW's YouTube]

A former AEW champion has set his sights on achieving a world record at Forbidden Door this month. The star will be in action at the pay-per-view.

Ad

It was reported earlier that the main event of Forbidden Door will be the epic 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match. One of the participants in that match is Will Ospreay, the star who made the match happen. The former International Champion returned to AEW at Dynamite this week after a brief hiatus following All In: Texas. The Aerial Assassin saved Darby Allin from an assault by the Death Riders.

A few hours ago, an update about tickets sold for Forbidden Door appeared on X, which reported that 16,620 tickets had been sold and about 770 remained with nine days left for the event. This post prompted a response from Ospreay, who asked what the world record for the loudest indoor crowd roar was.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What’s the world record for loudest indoor arena crowd roar ?? 👀 “And remember the sound……” @AEW @TheO2," wrote Ospreay.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

AEW's Will Ospreay called major RevPro star a "bit*h"

At a RevPro event in 2024, MJF faced Michael Oku for his American Championship. Although the Salt of the Earth successfully defended his title, he still attacked Oku and Amira Blair, who were ringside. However, Will Ospreay came out to save Blair before Frideman could cause serious harm.

Recently, Fightful's Corey Brennan shared a video of Ospreay kicking Blair in the stomach on X, an incident that happened months before MJF v. Oku. Blair then responded to this video and said:

Ad
"Also he forgets but when when @WillOspreay did save me from MJF he said 'no one bullies that b***h but me' and I still think that’s the only nice thing he’s ever said to me. He’s ok tbf."

You can check out her tweet on X here.

Ospreay is set to team up with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to face The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks at Forbidden Door in the Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications