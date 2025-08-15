Major Update on the Main Event for AEW Forbidden Door 2025: Reports

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 is less than 10 days away. The show will feature stars from promotions like NJPW, ROH, CMLL, and others. Currently, Tony Khan has set a stacked line-up of matches for the event. However, fans are still buzzing about what could be the main event for the show.As of now, AEW has announced nine matches for the Forbidden Door event, out of which seven are title matches. From an AEW World Title match between MJF and Hangman Page to a four-way bout for Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship, there are several potential headliners on the card. However, recent reports have alleged that the Lights Out Steel Cage Match will headline the show at The O2 Arena in London, England.According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd will main-event AEW Forbidden Door 2025. This decision came about due to the massive star power of this epic showdown. Additionally, the report revealed that this match-up came together at the last minute.Interestingly, Forbidden Door will mark the in-ring return of stars like Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi following their respective hiatuses. It will be interesting to see how this blockbuster match unfolds on August 24.Will Ospreay recently revealed how his AEW Forbidden Door match came togetherWill Ospreay revealed last month on AEW Dynamite that he has been suffering from a neck injury for almost a year, adding that he will soon undergo surgery that will force him out of action for the foreseeable future. While The Ariel Assassin said he would be back by Forbidden Door, many believed that his injury might take a long time to heal.Recently, in a post on X, he hinted at how his upcoming Lights Out Steel Cage Match came together. A fan wrote that AEW might have called Ospreay for the match. While the 32-year-old may have explained his injury, he likely agreed by the end of the conversation. Well, the former International Champion quoted the fan’s post to confirm that it was exactly how the call went.&quot;That’s exactly how my call went,&quot; he wrote.Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreayLINKThat’s exactly how my call wentIt will be interesting to see how the English pro wrestler fares at AEW Forbidden Door 2025.