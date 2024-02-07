Top AEW star's one-word reply to a fan criticizing him for not returning to WWE

An AEW star has responded to a fan who was criticizing him for not returning to WWE. The star being discussed is Swerve Strickland.

Swerve Strickland is one of the key performers for AEW. From being underrated, he has now become the highlight of every show. In a recent interview, the 33-year-old recalled not answering WWE's call, seemingly for his return. He believed that the Stamford-based promotion restricted wrestlers' creativity.

A Twitter user called out Swerve for not signing with the big-league promotion. The user taunted that some stars are comfortable in "smaller ponds."

Swerve responded with a one-word message and a photo of him competing against WWE legend Sting at All In 2023 in Wembley Stadium.

"Clearly." he shared.

Expand Tweet

Sting and Darby Allin defeated Swerve and Christian Cage in a Coffin match at All In pay-per-view.

AEW star Swerve Strickland used to idolize Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest names in WWE. He has been working in the Stamford-based promotion for decades now.

In a recent interview with The State of Florida Sports, Strickland revealed he idolized Mysterio. He also claimed to watch Adam Copeland and Shawn Michaels.

"The first wrestler I idolized was Rey Mysterio. I was a fan of Shawn Michaels, but Rey Mysterio was the one I idolized. I really became a fan of Edge and Adam Copeland. That was my guy. I still have his book in my bookcase. I have his DVD. I've studied them meticulously. Remarkably, I get to call him a friend of mine and a mentor," Swerve Strickland said.

Expand Tweet

In his last in-ring outing, Swerve defeated Rob Van Dam in a hardcore match on Dynamite.

Do you think Swerve made the right decision by not returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE