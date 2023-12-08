Top AEW star's role "pretty much dropped" from major movie 

A top AEW star, who will play a part in an upcoming movie, has his role "pretty much dropped" in the final edit. The star in question is the reigning AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF will play Lance Von Erich in The Iron Claw, set to release in the USA on December 22, 2023. The movie will star Zac Effron in the lead role as Kevin Von Erich and is based on the real-life story of the legendary Von Erich family in the world of professional wrestling.

The fans of the AEW World Champion awaiting the release to watch MJF in the movie might, however, be disappointed. Per the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Salt of the Earth's role in The Iron Claw movie was pretty much dropped after final editing.

WON also said that the latest version of the movie would not tell the story of Lance Von Erich, and as MJF does not have any dialogues, it would be difficult for his fans to find him in the movie unless they were looking.

The AEW Champion also has a big non-acting role in The Iron Claw

While his role in the upcoming movie might be minimal, The Devil still played an important part in the production of The Iron Claw.

Days before the Full Gear pay-per-view last month, Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to Twitter (X) to reveal that he was an Executive Producer of the Sean Durkin-directed movie:

"27 years old. Executive producer for an A24 movie and a masterpiece by Sean Durkin. Proud is an understatement. However I don’t have time to celebrate. I’m a man on an island surrounded by the enemy, and Nov 18th will be my hardest obstacle yet. Let’s go. #Betterthanyou," MJF wrote.

The 27-year-old is gearing up to defend his World Title against Samoa Joe at the Jacksonville-based company's upcoming pay-per-view World's End on December 30, 2023.

