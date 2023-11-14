MJF had a big non-acting role in upcoming movie

Top AEW star MJF is quickly moving up in the world. At just 27 years old, the Long Island native is the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history, and he's also attached to a highly-anticipated Hollywood film – and not just in a single role.

While MJF prepares to defend his AEW World Championship against Jay White at this Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, the Hollywood marketing machine is rolling in anticipation of the release of The Iron Claw on December 22. The film, which depicts the rise and fall of the legendary Von Erich wrestling family, features Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the role of Lance Von Erich.

However, The Salt of the Earth also put in work behind the scenes. Taking to X today, MJF revealed that he is an Executive Producer for the film. While the young star expressed how proud he is of the accomplishment, he made it clear that he's not going to coast on his success:

"27 years old. Executive producer for an A24 movie and a masterpiece by Sean Durkin. Proud is an understatement. However I don’t have time to celebrate. I’m a man on an island surrounded by the enemy, and Nov 18th will be my hardest obstacle yet. Let’s go. #Betterthanyou"

Expand Tweet

Who was Lance Von Erich, MJF's character in The Iron Claw?

In the upcoming film, Maxwell Jacob Friedman plays the role of Lance Von Erich. The character will likely not be in a starring role, but the real-life Lance played a significant part in the drama and tragedy surrounding the Von Erich family.

Lance, who wrestled as Ricky Vaughan in the mid-1980s, was a product of Fritz Von Erich's World Class Championship Wrestling in Dallas, TX. When Mike Von Erich was stricken with toxic shock syndrome in October 1985, Vaughan was recalled to WCCW to take his place and was given the name Lance Von Erich.

Presented as a cousin of the main Von Erich family, Lance joined brothers Kevin and Kerry in their feud against the villainous Fabulous Freebirds. Lance became a mainstay in the promotion's waning years before leaving in 1987 over a contract dispute.

Are you excited to see MJF in The Iron Claw? Do you think he has a future in Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.